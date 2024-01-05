New Tool: ProSource
Top 10 Packaging and Labeling Quick Hits of 2023

News bits from around the world in packaging, labeling, and drug delivery.

Jan 5, 2024
Zipline Drone Medicine Delivery
Zipline

FDA Says 'Candy-Like' Children’s Drugs Need More Secure Packaging

Experts debate the safety of candy-like medicines for children and propose child-resistant packaging solutions during FDA meeting.

 

Extreme Heat Affects Reproductive Product Efficacy

This issue highlights the intersection of climate change, reproductive health, and access to essential healthcare resources.

 

This Lollipop Makes Diagnostic Saliva Collection Easy

In an effort to improve the experience of saliva collection, scientists developed a lollipop that does the job.

 

Bacterial Nanosyringe Shows Potential for Gene Therapy Delivery

A new injection aims to advance gene therapy by directly inserting gene-editing enzymes into cells.

 

Packaging Issue Leads to Massive Pfizer Recall

As an interim measure, the company wants pharmacists to put the blister packs in child-resistant vials before giving them to patients.

 

Suction Cup for the Cheek: A Minimally Invasive Drug Delivery Solution

A clever suction cup on the cheek could revolutionize drug delivery, making injections a thing of the past.

 

Cleveland Clinic's Prescription Drone Delivery

Medication delivery with a cutting-edge drone service, ensures quicker and more convenient access to prescriptions for patients.

 

Opioids are Getting New Safety Warning Labeling

New opioid painkiller labels will warn of addiction, overdose, and provide disposal and naloxone information.

 

FDA Recalls 250,000+ Catheters

Patient safety was compromised as the catheters were prone to separation and leakage.

 

Tiny Cylinders Control Drug Release Schedule

The method can bypass the body’s immune system and liver, which could remove the drugs from the body.

