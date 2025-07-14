New Packaging Breakthrough Reduces Medication Nonadherence

By simplifying medication regimens, targeted packaging solutions like PakMyMeds aim to improve adherence and reduce these outcomes.

Some 75% majority of Americans struggle to take their medications as directed, according to the National Library of Medicine (NLM). This widespread problem—known as medication nonadherence—can make medications ineffective leading to significant worsening of disease, increased medical costs, or death. There are 125,000 preventable deaths and more than $500 billion in avoidable healthcare costs each year resulting from medication nonadherence.

Why people don’t take their medications

While it’s easy to assume that people simply forget their pills, the reality is more complex. Barriers to adherence often include:

Complex medication schedules: Many patients, especially seniors and those with chronic illnesses, juggle multiple prescriptions with varying dosages and timings.

Financial constraints: High medication costs force some patients to skip doses, split pills, or abandon treatment entirely.

Low health literacy: Some patients may not fully understand their medication regimen or the consequences of nonadherence.

Side effects: Fear or experience of adverse effects can discourage patients from taking their medications.

Mental health challenges: Conditions like depression or cognitive decline can impair a person’s ability to stay on schedule.

A tool for better organization

PakMyMeds is a pharmacy-based packaging system designed to promote medication adherence by organizing prescriptions into easy-to-open pouches, labeled by medication, day, date, and time. The convenient packaging can accommodate prescriptions, OTC meds, and supplements.

This tool can reduce the cognitive burden on patients and caregivers by eliminating confusion and promoting consistency. PakMyMeds is only available for patients with multiple medications and is accessible via pickup at partnering pharmacies or delivery.

How PakMyMeds is being used

The Waterfront Pharmacy out of New York has successfully implemented PakMyMeds for patients with multiple prescriptions. The service is made possible because of the recent installation of RapidPakRx automation system, which is a pharmacy robot that maximizes operational efficiency in filling prescriptions. The robot uses 23 vision systems and three layers of integrated machine vision pill detection, verification, and inspection to ensure accurate, high-volume pouch packaging.