McKesson’s New Consumer-Focused OTC Brand Includes an Aluminum Packaging Line

Combining affordability, sustainability, and smart design, the new private-label line helps meet the growing demand at independent pharmacies nationwide.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Jul 9, 2025
Every element of the package design, including the distinctive ampersand, was intentionally crafted to resonate with shoppers.
Foster & Thrive

Key Takeaways:

  • Consumers are increasingly open to choosing private brands for over-the-counter (OTC) care.
  • The brand name “Foster & Thrive” was selected through consumer research for its associations with quality, trust, and health.
  • The brand introduced an eco-friendly aluminum packaging line in partnership with Cabinet Health.

 

The preference for private label brands is growing, with 89% of consumers trusting them above the national brand equivalent, according to a recent Daymon Private Brand Intelligence Report. This preference spreads across industries as consumers see the value in opting for a less expensive, private label option.

"Now more than ever, patients are open-minded about the products they choose for over the counter (OTC) care," says Peter Koo, PharmD, vice president, Pharmacy & Healthcare Solutions at McKesson. "Private brands are increasingly becoming a good alternative to name brands and are being chosen just as frequently."

To help consumers manage common health concerns independently, McKesson has launched its new readily available OTC line, Foster & Thrive. The new brand consolidates its former Health Mart® and Sunmark® products to offer an expanded assortment of more than 270 private OTC health and wellness goods. Foster & Thrive products can be found at local independently owned Health Mart pharmacies nationwide.

