McKesson’s New Consumer-Focused OTC Brand Includes an Aluminum Packaging Line

To help consumers manage common health concerns independently, McKesson has launched its new readily available OTC line, Foster & Thrive. The new brand consolidates its former Health Mart® and Sunmark® products to offer an expanded assortment of more than 270 private OTC health and wellness goods. Foster & Thrive products can be found at local independently owned Health Mart pharmacies nationwide.

"Now more than ever, patients are open-minded about the products they choose for over the counter (OTC) care," says Peter Koo, PharmD, vice president, Pharmacy & Healthcare Solutions at McKesson. "Private brands are increasingly becoming a good alternative to name brands and are being chosen just as frequently."

The preference for private label brands is growing, with 89% of consumers trusting them above the national brand equivalent, according to a recent Daymon Private Brand Intelligence Report. This preference spreads across industries as consumers see the value in opting for a less expensive, private label option.

The portfolio of Foster & Thrive’s products are formulated for a variety of everyday needs, including acute care such as allergies, pain, cold and flu, digestion, as well as first aid products. Also, diagnostic and preventative care products like thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and vitamins will be in the line-up.

"By partnering with independent pharmacies and offering our products at a lower cost compared to a national brand equivalent, we're helping to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone," says Megan Baccam, senior manager, Category Management at McKesson.

McKesson reports that consolidating the two brands allows the brand to enhance its supply chain efficiency, providing an opportunity to offer expanded availability through increased production volumes and efficiencies that will help meet evolving patient needs and growing demand.

"We're uniquely positioned to meet this growing demand for private brand products that pharmacists, patients and caregivers can depend on," says Koo. "Foster & Thrive offers pharmacists and their customers selectively sourced products that meet the quality standards of a healthcare leader. It's important that products work, and equally important today's customers can easily find those they need."

Embracing a Consumer-Centric Design

Packaging is often a brand’s first opportunity to connect with consumers. With this in mind, the Foster & Thrive brand was developed to prioritize consumer perception from the start. Following extensive research and the evaluation of hundreds of potential names—including Health Mart® and Sunmark® —participants chose Foster & Thrive for its strong associations with quality, trust, confidence, and, above all, health.

Every element of the package design, including the distinctive ampersand, was intentionally crafted to resonate with shoppers. “The ampersand wraps around our packaging to evoke the feeling of being cared for and that we’re always there with consumers on their wellness journey,” says Baccam.

The design helps consumers quickly identify the four distinct verticals—Preventative Care, Acute Care, Diagnostic Care and Everyday Care—via the dedicated ampersand design. Each vertical is distinguished by its unique ampersand, serving as a visual cue for consumers navigating the product range.

Improving Sustainability Through Packaging

In addition to the new OTC line, McKesson has launched its Foster & Thrive eco-friendly aluminum packaging product line. The aluminum bottle is designed for recyclability and is made primarily of aluminum, which is one of the most commonly recycled materials in the U.S.

According to McKesson, Foster & Thrive is one of the first OTC brands to provide products in eco-friendly aluminum packages made with 70% less plastic than traditional bottles, supporting the growing consumer demand for sustainable products at an affordable cost. The line consists of 10 of its most-used medicines and is available at many Health Mart® pharmacies.

The line is a result of a partnership with Cabinet Health, the world's leading sustainable healthcare company that brings sustainably packaged medicines in low or no plastic containers.