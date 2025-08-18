Discover your next big idea for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Otrivin Nasal Spray Launches in 52% Bio-based Pump

The Freepod nasal spray pump from Aptar is made from bio-based feedstock.

Aug 18, 2025
Aptar Pharma's Freepod® nasal spray pump delivers Haleon's Otrivin®.
Haleon

Haleon's Otrivin® brand is now made with mass balance bio-based resins, utilizing Aptar Pharma's Freepod® nasal spray pump. According to Aptar, this is the first Aptar delivery system using such materials to be commercialized globally. 

The Freepod® spray pump is made of 52% ISCC Plus certified bio-based feedstock. The bottle is produced using a mass balance approach equivalent to 100% bio-based content. Together, the pump and bottle components result in an overall circular material content of 60% for the full nasal spray device.

Partnership for a more sustainable approach

The joint sustainability approach between Haleon (formerly GSK Consumer Healthcare) and Aptar Pharma is built on a long-term partnership spanning over 30 years. This collaboration has led to significant achievements, including the Otrivin® Freepod® winning the World Packaging Award in 2019 for its innovative and sustainable design.

Aptar Pharma
