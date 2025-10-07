Fully Automatic Capsule Filling Machine Helps a Co-Man Drastically Ramp Up Production

This single, integrated solution is capable of handling everything from orienting the empty capsules to filling, closing, and polishing them in one seamless flow.

· After the new equipment installation, production capacity increased from 20,000 to 72,000 capsules/hour.



Yundu Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. is a contract manufacturer dedicated to the health and wellness sector. According to the co-man, the company partners with various brands to produce high-quality encapsulated supplements and nutraceuticals.

“Essentially, brands trust us with their formulas, and we turn them into finished, market-ready products under strict quality control,” says John Smith, Operations Manager for Yundu.

For years, Yundu’s production floor was a hub of constant activity, centered around two reliable but aging semi-automatic capsule fillers. This setup required a team of four skilled operators who worked diligently every day to manually handle trays of capsules, oversee the filling, and then move everything to a separate station for polishing.

“It was a very hands-on process,” says Smith. “While it served us well for a long time, we were reaching a clear ceiling.”

Smith says that the production was maxed out, and maintaining perfect fill consistency across every single batch was a constant challenge, sometimes leading to higher-than-desired rejection rates. But this isn’t what finally gave the company the nudge it needed to install fully automatic capsule filling equipment. The real turning point came when Yundu was presented with a massive opportunity: a contract with a major national retailer that would require the company to triple the production output, almost overnight.