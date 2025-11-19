Green Goo Brings Plant-Based Healing to the First Aid Aisle

“We met with so many manufacturers who said, ‘Can’t we just buy pre-made extracts?’” Scott recalls. “But the efficacy would be compromised. We refused to cut corners.”

But scaling from kitchen batches to regulated, FDA-registered products was no small feat. The family was determined not to compromise the hands-on process that made their formulas effective. They continued bringing raw, whole herbs into their facility to extract oils themselves—an approach few manufacturers were willing to accommodate.

So, the sisters began crafting their own natural alternatives for burns, cuts, and skin irritations. What started as a personal experiment soon gained traction at local farmers’ markets. “Within months, we had the longest line,” says Scott. “People were telling us their son wasn’t embarrassed to go to school anymore because his eczema had cleared up. Others shared stories about pain relief or faster healing. That was the moment we knew—there’s a gap in this space.”

Scott’s background bridges science and psychology, while her sister’s training as a midwife and herbalist brought deep botanical expertise. When her sister began experimenting with plant infusions at home, the family quickly noticed the results. “We were living these very healthy, conscious lives—organic foods, clean shampoos—but if you opened our first aid cabinet, it was full of single-use plastics and chemical-laden ointments,” Scott recalls. “It was the one exception we were making, and it didn’t make sense.”

When Jodi Scott helped co-found Green Goo nearly twenty years ago with her sister and mother, the idea of a plant-based first aid line seemed unconventional—if not impossible. Today, their company stands at the forefront of sustainable healthcare and personal care, proving that natural, effective, and FDA-compliant formulations can coexist.

The company's manufacturing breakthrough came through an unlikely encounter. At a trade show, a manufacturing manager stopped by their booth, took home a sample for his son’s eczema, and called them a week later. “He said, ‘I manage a manufacturing facility, and my son has never experienced relief like this. The world needs these products. We’re going to make this happen.’”

That partnership led to the creation of a dedicated production line and team, built around Green Goo’s unique infusion process—a collaboration that continues today. The company’s early Dry Skin formula from that line is now used by Johns Hopkins’ Scleroderma Skin Condition Department, where it has been helping patients for more than a decade.

Packaging with Purpose

From day one, the Scotts viewed packaging not as an afterthought, but as an extension of their values. They chose glass jars and aluminum tins—recyclable, stable, and ideal for oil-based products—over plastic tubes and one-time-use containers.

Green Goo “We’ve tested every material that’s come along,” Scott says. “Fifteen years later, aluminum and glass are still the best performers. They’re renewable, they protect our formulations, and they’re easy for consumers to recycle.”

Green Goo also experimented with sugarcane-based bioplastics for its toothpaste and hand sanitizer lines, particularly during the pandemic when demand for sanitizers surged. “I couldn’t stand the idea of all that plastic going out the door,” says Scott. “So, we sought a renewable alternative that could withstand the high alcohol content. The sugarcane packaging held up beautifully—it also composted in a fraction of the time of traditional plastic.”

Although the toothpaste line is temporarily paused, Scott says the company is watching new advances in bioplastics with interest. “We were one of the first to use sugarcane packaging,” she says. “It’s exciting to see how much progress has been made since.”

Science Meets Sustainability

Despite its natural ethos, Green Goo plays by the same regulatory rules as conventional OTC brands. All of its products are FDA-registered, meaning each formulation must use only recognized active ingredients and meet rigorous stability and quality standards.

“The FDA only acknowledges certain plants as active ingredients,” Scott explains. “If an herb isn’t listed, it becomes an inactive ingredient—even if it has powerful properties.” Each ingredient undergoes certificate-of-analysis verification, followed by multiple in-process and post-production quality checks. Batch samples are retained for years, ensuring traceability and compliance with GMP-like standards.

Green Goo’s sustainability commitment extends beyond materials. As a certified B Corporation and cruelty-free company, its mission includes community, fair trade, and environmental stewardship. Scott credits the B Corp process for helping the team identify new ways to improve. “Every year, we come out of recertification with five to ten new action items,” she says. “It’s not just about meeting a score—it’s about being a better steward of the environment.”

That mindset has driven collaboration with suppliers and even competitors. “Sometimes smaller brands (like us) can pitch to manufacturers—‘I can't buy 20,000 of these sugar cane tubes, but would you mind putting it in front of some of your other vendors to see if they would be interested too, so that we can make that happen?’” she says. “It’s about thinking outside the box so innovation can scale.”

The Market’s Slow Shift

While sustainable packaging has taken hold in beauty and personal care, Scott notes the over-the-counter (OTC) first aid market still lags behind. “We’re still part of the plant-based renaissance,” she says. “Consumers in healthcare haven’t fully demanded sustainable alternatives yet—but it’s coming.”

She applauds retailers like Walmart for incentivizing greener suppliers and sees promise in Amazon’s carbon-reduction initiatives. “Every purchase is a vote,” Scott adds. “If consumers keep voting for sustainable brands, the big players will have to follow.”

Beyond the Tin

One benefit to lidded aluminum packaging is that it can be reused over and over again “A man once told me his kids collect our tins, fill them with dirt, and play with them outside,” Scott laughs. “That’s exactly the kind of circular use we hope for.”

The tins, made from 100% recyclable aluminum, can be tossed into curbside recycling—or reused for crafts, travel kits, and storage.

Jodi Scott Scott hopes her family’s journey offers lessons for both startups and established manufacturers looking to integrate sustainability. “Don’t give up,” she says. “Test every material, even if it doesn’t work the first time. And collaborate—if your order volume is too small, find others to join in. Shared innovation gets you access to new packaging technologies faster.”

Above all, she says, the key is persistence and partnership. “Sustainability is a process, not a finish line. Every choice—from your supply chain to your shipping method—matters. If we keep asking how to do better, we all move forward.”