Green Goo Brings Plant-Based Healing to the First Aid Aisle

Inside the sustainable processing and packaging strategy behind Green Goo’s plant-based first aid revolution.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Nov 19, 2025
Green Goo's tins, made from 100% recyclable aluminum, can be tossed into curbside recycling—or reused for crafts, travel kits, and storage.
Green Goo

Key Takeaways:

·      A family of scientists and herbalists built Green Goo to bring plant-based first aid products to market.

·      The company combines FDA-compliant production with sustainable packaging like aluminum tins and sugarcane bioplastics.

·      As a Certified B Corp, Green Goo proves that sustainability and clinical efficacy can thrive together.

 

When Jodi Scott helped co-found Green Goo nearly twenty years ago with her sister and mother, the idea of a plant-based first aid line seemed unconventional—if not impossible. Today, their company stands at the forefront of sustainable healthcare and personal care, proving that natural, effective, and FDA-compliant formulations can coexist.

From Kitchen Creations to Clinical Use

Scott’s background bridges science and psychology, while her sister’s training as a midwife and herbalist brought deep botanical expertise. When her sister began experimenting with plant infusions at home, the family quickly noticed the results. “We were living these very healthy, conscious lives—organic foods, clean shampoos—but if you opened our first aid cabinet, it was full of single-use plastics and chemical-laden ointments,” Scott recalls. “It was the one exception we were making, and it didn’t make sense.”

So, the sisters began crafting their own natural alternatives for burns, cuts, and skin irritations. What started as a personal experiment soon gained traction at local farmers’ markets. “Within months, we had the longest line,” says Scott. “People were telling us their son wasn’t embarrassed to go to school anymore because his eczema had cleared up. Others shared stories about pain relief or faster healing. That was the moment we knew—there’s a gap in this space.”

But scaling from kitchen batches to regulated, FDA-registered products was no small feat. The family was determined not to compromise the hands-on process that made their formulas effective. They continued bringing raw, whole herbs into their facility to extract oils themselves—an approach few manufacturers were willing to accommodate.

“We met with so many manufacturers who said, ‘Can’t we just buy pre-made extracts?’” Scott recalls. “But the efficacy would be compromised. We refused to cut corners.”

