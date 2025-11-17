Quid Pro Quo? How Washington and Big Pharma Are Partnering Up to Lower Drug Prices and Abate Tariffs in Return for U.S. Investments

How Trump, regulators, and pharma are taking steps to bring back U.S. drug manufacturing.

Cindy H. Dubin
Nov 17, 2025
An example of a large scale biologics production facility.
An example of a large scale biologics production facility.
Germfree

Key Takeaways:

·      In return for their investment in U.S. manufacturing, the administration would drop a proposed 100% tariffs on branded and patented drugs imported to the U.S.

·      Trump’s push for most-favored-nation aims to lower the price of prescription drugs in the U.S. to be in line with the lowest prices paid by other developed countries.

·      Despite the best of intentions from FDA, the Trump administration, and drug makers, onshoring will likely not happen overnight and alone will not solve the drug pricing issue.

 

Offshore manufacturing has long been a vulnerability in the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain. As of 2025, 69% of generics and 53% of branded drugs used in the U.S. are made abroad, with only 9% of API producers based domestically, 22% are in China, and 44% are in India. This reliance became painfully clear during the pandemic and geopolitical disruptions, which exposed the fragility of global supply chains. 

President Trump has called on the biopharmaceutical sector to find ways that put American patients and workers first. Member companies of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) have responded by promising to deliver $500 billion in new U.S.-based manufacturing and infrastructure investment to build both scale and resilience, injecting an estimated $1.2 trillion into the economy.

“For every $1 invested by the biopharma industry, another $1.60 is spent in other areas of the economy, creating a ripple effect,” says Drew Voytal, senior director, Public Affairs & Strategic Initiatives, PhRMA. “These investments will create more than 100,000 jobs, including 25,000 biopharma facility jobs.” 

In some cases, these projects take the form of large facilities that they believe are essential to producing complex biologics and next-generation therapies, others are making their supply chains more agile to ensure flexibility and responsiveness in times of disruption. 

In return for their investment in U.S. manufacturing, the administration would drop a proposed 100% tariffs on branded and patented drugs imported to the U.S.

New, large sites could result in old problems

Drug makers have spent the last nine months touting their U.S. manufacturing investments amid tariff threats on imported pharmaceuticals. Historical investments include AbbVie, which started construction of a $70 million expansion at is Bioresearch Center in Worcester, MA, which handles biologics R&D and manufacturing. This builds on the company’s commitment to invest more than $10 billion of capital in the U.S. to support biologics innovation and manufacturing of next-generation oncology and immunology medicines. The company also plans to spend $195 million to build an API production site in North Chicago, set to be fully operational in 2027.

Johnson & Johnson has also promised to invest $55 billion over the next four years; $50 billion from Eli Lilly; and $50 billion from AstraZeneca will help deliver $80 billion in total revenue by 2030, 50% of which is expected to be generated in the U.S. AstraZeneca said in a news release that it will have a three-year exemption from tariffs on their products. AstraZeneca has also reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce to delay Section 232 tariffs for three years, enabling the company to fully onshore medicines manufacturing so that all of its medicines sold in America are made in America.

A rendering of AstraZeneca's $4.5 billion Virginia manufacturing facility.A rendering of AstraZeneca's $4.5 billion Virginia manufacturing facility.AstraZenecaAstraZeneca’s commitment includes a $4.5 billion new manufacturing site in Virginia to produce drug substance for the pharma’s weight management and metabolic portfolio. Roche is following suit. Already a net exporter of diagnostic solutions from the U.S. to the rest of the world, Roche is striving to achieve the same for medicines as quickly as possible. An additional pharmaceutical manufacturing site is under construction in North Carolina, further solidifying domestic production capabilities. Roche is also expanding pharmaceutical production at its Oceanside, CA, facility to manufacture additional medicines for U.S. patients.

“We currently have 50% spare capacity at our U.S. production sites,” a Roche Group Media Relations tells Healthcare Packaging. “We have also transferred the technology for manufacturing one of our drugs to the U.S. Unlike competitors with concentrated manufacturing, Roche has one of the industry's broadest global networks, with major sites in the U.S., Switzerland, Germany, Singapore, and Japan. This allows for product registration at multiple sites, ensuring supply security and the flexibility to re-route production as needed. We are therefore confident in our ability to maintain an uninterrupted supply of medicines to patients worldwide.”

A broader network of sites could be a better approach to avoid supply disruptions. “Large-scale facilities may seem like the solution, but they don’t solve the agility and resilience challenges facing U.S. pharma,” says Carol Houts, chief strategy officer of Germfree, makers of cGMP-compliant pharmaceutical isolators. “Companies focused solely on mega-sites risk replicating old vulnerabilities.” Germfree’s strategy centers on modular platforms that support both onshore and decentralized manufacturing models, ensuring flexibility and speed.

