Lilly Partners With NVIDIA To Build the Industry's Most Powerful AI Supercomputer

The technology aims to supercharge the discovery of medicines and their delivery to patients.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Nov 5, 2025
Beyond discovery, Lilly plans to leverage the supercomputer to shorten development cycles and help get medicines to people faster.
Beyond discovery, Lilly plans to leverage the supercomputer to shorten development cycles and help get medicines to people faster.
Eli Lilly and Company

Key Takeaways:

·      Eli Lilly and Company announced it is building the most powerful supercomputer owned and operated by a pharmaceutical company, in collaboration with NVIDIA. 

·      Scientists will be able to train AI models on millions of experiments to test potential medicines, dramatically expanding the scope and sophistication of drug discovery efforts

Beyond discovery, Lilly plans to leverage the supercomputer to shorten development cycles and help get medicines to people faster.

Late last month, Eli Lilly and Company announced it is building the most powerful supercomputer owned and operated by a pharmaceutical company, in collaboration with NVIDIA. The supercomputer will power an "AI factory," a specialized computing infrastructure that manages the entire AI lifecycle from data ingestion and training to fine-tuning and high-volume inference.

Put into simple terms, the AI supercomputer will ultimately make discovering new drugs simpler and faster.

“The challenge in drug discovery is scale: the number of possible chemical compounds is astronomical and evaluating each one as a drug candidate requires simulating complex molecular interactions—an extremely resource-intensive task,” says Thomas Fuchs, SVP and Chief AI Officer, Eli Lilly and Company. “Historically, limited computational power meant scientists could only process one molecular design or simulation at a time, forcing difficult trade-offs and slowing progress. With the supercomputer, Lilly has the potential to run numerous molecular design processes simultaneously, rapidly exploring chemical space that was previously inaccessible.”

The new supercomputer and AI factory enable rapid learning and iteration. Scientists will be able to train AI models on millions of experiments to test potential medicines, dramatically expanding the scope and sophistication of drug discovery efforts. A number of these proprietary AI models will be available on Lilly TuneLab, a collaborative federated AI/ML drug discovery platform created to expand access to advanced discovery tools across the biopharma ecosystem.

“Lilly has invested decades and billions of dollars building a comprehensive dataset and is now sharing the intelligence from that investment. By democratizing access to these capabilities within Lilly TuneLab, we can accelerate discovery for everyone, which ultimately results in faster delivery of new medicines to patients who need them,” says Fuchs. “TuneLab uses a federated learning infrastructure, which enables biotechs to tap into powerful proprietary AI models while keeping their own data private and separate from other users. As more companies participate, the models improve, benefitting all users.”

TuneLab will continue evolving its suite of available models, including the addition of workflows that incorporate select NVIDIA Clara open-source models.

Beyond discovery, Lilly plans to leverage the supercomputer to shorten development cycles and help get medicines to people faster.
