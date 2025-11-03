Kimberly-Clark is buying Tylenol maker Kenvue in a cash and stock deal worth about $48.7 billion, creating a massive consumer health goods company, reports the Associated Press.
This transaction brings together two iconic American companies to create a combined portfolio of complementary products, including 10 billion-dollar brands, that touch nearly half the global population through every stage of life. The combined company will have a large stable of household brands under one roof, including Listerine mouthwash, Band-Aid, Tylenol, Cottonelle, and Kleenex. It will also generate about $32 billion in annual revenue.
“We are excited to bring together two iconic companies to create a global health and wellness leader,” says Mike Hsu, Kimberly-Clark Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Kenvue is uniquely positioned at the intersection of CPG and healthcare, with exceptional talent and a differentiated brand offering serving attractive consumer health categories. With a shared commitment to developing science and technology to provide extraordinary care, we will serve billions of consumers across every stage of life.”
Hsu will be chairman and CEO of the combined company. Three members of the Kenvue’s board will join Kimberly-Clark’s board at closing. The combined company will keep Kimberly-Clark’s headquarters in Irving, Texas and continue to have a significant presence in Kenvue’s locations. Shareholders of Kimberly-Clark will own about 54% of the combined company while Kenvue shareholders will own about 46%.
This follows the negative publicity surrounding Kenvue and the claims that its Tylenol brand is linked to autism. In a recent statement, Kenvue publicly denounced all allegations stating that “we believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism."
According to AP, Kenvue has spent a relatively brief period as an independent company, having been spun off by Johnson & Johnson two years ago. J&J first announced in late 2021 that it was splitting its consumer health division from the pharmaceutical and medical device divisions.
The deal announced today is among the largest corporate takeovers of the year.