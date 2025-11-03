Kimberly-Clark to Acquire Kenvue, Creating a $32 Billion Global Health Leader

Tylenol, Kleenex, Band-Aid and more will now fall under one roof.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Nov 3, 2025
This transaction brings together two iconic American companies to create a combined portfolio of complementary products, including 10 billion-dollar brands, that touch nearly half the global population through every stage of life.
Kenvue

Kimberly-Clark is buying Tylenol maker Kenvue in a cash and stock deal worth about $48.7 billion, creating a massive consumer health goods company, reports the Associated Press.

This transaction brings together two iconic American companies to create a combined portfolio of complementary products, including 10 billion-dollar brands, that touch nearly half the global population through every stage of life. The combined company will have a large stable of household brands under one roof, including Listerine mouthwash, Band-Aid, Tylenol, Cottonelle, and Kleenex. It will also generate about $32 billion in annual revenue.

“We are excited to bring together two iconic companies to create a global health and wellness leader,” says Mike Hsu, Kimberly-Clark Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Kenvue is uniquely positioned at the intersection of CPG and healthcare, with exceptional talent and a differentiated brand offering serving attractive consumer health categories. With a shared commitment to developing science and technology to provide extraordinary care, we will serve billions of consumers across every stage of life.”

