A Partnership in Prosthetics Manufacturing Improves Speed to Market

The medical device industry is leveraging digital manufacturing to get prototypes and final product to market faster than ever.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Oct 30, 2025
Modern digital manufacturing that includes rapid machining/prototyping can accelerate highly-specialized product development.
Protolabs webinar

Digital manufacturing and CNC machining are changing the prosthetics landscape for good, just ask Mike Schultz, a Paralympian and founder of a prosthetics company designed for high-impact sports. That was my takeaway from a recent webinar that presented his inspiring story alongside how the development of medical devices is changing, with an emphasis on digital manufacturing.

The webinar titled, Partnership in Medical Device Manufacturing: From Concept to Market, featured Dan Snetselaar- Product Leader, CNC Machining at Protolabs, a company that provides rapid manufacturing of 3D printed, CNC-machined sheet metal and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and production. Protolabs is in many markets including medical devices and consumer products.

This webinar explored the development of medical devices, focusing on collaboration, innovation, and the role of digital manufacturing in bringing ideas to life. According to Snetselaar, the medical industry is shaping manufacturing because of the immense need for mass customization and fast speed to market. But in medical devices, especially prosthetics, a more custom approach is often necessary. Because of this, there is a push toward digital manufacturing, which is all about relevant information moving between parties quickly to speed up decision-making, and ultimately, production. 

“Digital manufacturing offers us that online interface where you can get information, send files, get quotes, and all other information quickly- that’s the digital manufacturing goal,” says Snetselaar.

Digital environments create a space where information is easily passed for a truly collaborative design process.Digital environments create a space where information is easily passed for a truly collaborative design process. Protolabs webinarDigital environments create a space where information is easily passed between groups and companies (in real time) for a truly collaborative design process. 

Collaborative design process

