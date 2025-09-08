Discover your next big idea for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Experience a breakthrough in life sciences packaging—explore solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries, all in one place this September.

Wegmans On Board with 2D Barcodes; Kenvue Will be Ready

At GS1 Connect, Kenvue’s Prakash Christopher detailed how packaging is adapting now—signaling Sunrise 2027 is no longer distant, it’s underway.

Matt Reynolds
Sep 8, 2025
At the recent GS1 Connect panel, brands and retailers demonstrated that they’ve been underway on the 2D barcode project for some time.
At the recent GS1 Connect panel, brands and retailers demonstrated that they’ve been underway on the 2D barcode project for some time.
GS1 Connect

As the countdown to Sunrise 2027 accelerates, brand owners and CPGs face mounting pressure to adapt packaging for the dual-barcode era—where 2D codes will appear on-pack alongside traditional 1D UPCs. For packaging professionals, the shift isn’t just a regulatory hurdle; it’s a strategic opportunity to deliver richer data, support transparency, and streamline supply chains. But getting there requires tight coordination across packaging, IT, compliance, and brand teams, all with a clear understanding of what retailers need.

At the recent GS1 Connect panel “From Production to POS: 2D Barcodes for Brand Success,” brands and retailers demonstrated that they’ve been underway on this project for some time. Paul Wawrzyniak, enterprise systems manager at Wegmans Food Markets, and Prakash Christopher, director of digital identification and traceability at Kenvue Brands, are two prominent examples. Their perspectives, grounded in retail readiness and brand execution, respectively, offer a blueprint for how CPGs should be thinking about packaging today.

Why? Because it’s coming, driven by retailers. While Wegmans hasn’t yet mandated 2D barcodes from its suppliers, the grocery retailer is laying the groundwork. When asked: “Has Wegmans set a compliance date for having 2D barcodes for its [brand owner] suppliers?”

He answered, “We have not formally notified our suppliers on that. We are discussing and talking about a letter to go out, and the wording of that. It’s two things: [First]... confirming knowledge that this is coming. Part of our challenge is communicating and explaining the value statements of this, and why manufacturer suppliers will want to embrace this and add it to their products. [Second]... there are hundreds of application identifiers [also called AIs]. And we encourage all [brands] go through that list. Don’t just look for the few that you think you’re going to use. Review them all and then challenge and ask, ‘why is that even an identifier that’s available?’ As we go through the product line, whether you’re manufacturing it, if it’s CPG items in the center store, or dry goods, there may be a different set that’s applicable, but they’re all value added. As a retailer, we want to hear back on which are the ones you’re selecting, and we want to share the ones that we believe are high value to us.”

Collaboration between brand and retailer in deciding which identifiers to use is key. Most 2D barcodes can only occupy so much label space, and their resolution can be only so dense before losing scanability. Given these constraints, brands and their retail partners have to prioritize together which suite of identifiers is optimal, delivering the highest values for all parties.

“Again, there are hundreds of [identifiers],” Wawrzyniak explained. “What we want is collaboration. We want to hear back from suppliers on which ones they’re selecting—and we’ll share the ones we believe are high value. Because of the density constraint, we won’t put 100 indicators into a QR code. But even three to five, if well-chosen, can deliver huge value.”

That finite space on-pack is especially important for packaging engineers to consider—as more data is packed into 2D codes, and density is limited, they grow in size. This may disrupt established brand aesthetics and layouts. “It comes back to packaging, the marketing, and the aesthetics,” he said. “Please [place] it very close to the 1D. In the future, someday you’ll be able to drop [the 1D code].”

Inside Kenvue

Kenvue, the consumer health company behind brands like Band-Aid and Tylenol, is already deploying 2D barcodes, and doing so at scale. According to Kenvue’s Prakash Christopher, the company is actively printing 2D codes on 200 to 300 SKUs, and the implications for packaging design have been significant.

“Your story might not be ready when you launch the product. But through the 2D code, you can continuously add digital content without changing the artwork. That’s a pretty big value for us,” he said.

Conveying Innovations Report
Recommended
Conveying Innovations Report
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Recommended
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Related Stories
Fda Static
Regulatory
FDA's Phased Exemptions Aim to Smooth Supply Chain Compliance
A leading U.S.-based healthcare system with over $500 million in annual pharmacy spend is targeting millions in savings through full procure-to-pay digitalization.
Supply Chain
New AI Tools Promise Better Tracking & Tracing for Life Sciences
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Traceability/Serialization
Through the Line Podcast: Tracing The Tracks of the Drug and Medical Device Trail
With biologics comprising over 40% of drugs in development, the need for precise temperature control is paramount.
Traceability/Serialization
Digital Solutions Improve Serialization and Cold Chain Management
Top Stories
A shopper’s basket brimming with everyday essentials—from Aveeno lotion and Listerine mouthwash to Band-Aid bandages, Tylenol, Zyrtec, Johnson’s baby care, and more—showcases the breadth of Kenvue’s iconic consumer health brands.
Pharmaceuticals
Kenvue Packs Purpose into Every Package
From paperboard cartons to PCR bottles and refill pods, consumer health giant Kenvue is redesigning packaging across its 40 global brands to align with circular economy principles and meet ambitious sustainability targets.
Static New Issue
Home
New issue alert: Fall 2025
At the recent GS1 Connect panel, brands and retailers demonstrated that they’ve been underway on the 2D barcode project for some time.
Traceability/Serialization
Wegmans On Board with 2D Barcodes; Kenvue Will be Ready
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Pharmaceuticals
Through the Line Podcast: Pharmaceutical Trends at PACK EXPO 2024
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration calls on nicotine pouch manufacturers to use child-resistant packaging to protect American children from accidental, harmful exposure.
Industry News
FDA Urges Nicotine Pouch Manufacturers To Use Child-Resistant Packaging
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry’s sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what’s possible in pharma packaging.
Learn More
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Break out of the ordinary: see what’s new in life sciences packaging
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, you’ll see machinery in action and new tech from 2,300 suppliers, collaborate with experts and explore transformative solutions. Join us in September to experience a breakthrough for life sciences products.
REGISTER NOW & SAVE!
Break out of the ordinary: see what’s new in life sciences packaging
Products
Il Group Exela Pharma 1
Tamper-evident Labeling Solution
IL Group partnered with ExelaPharma Sciences to create a custom tamper-evident label for its prefilled syringe products, which helped the pharmaceutical company meet regulatory requirements and stay on schedule for its product launch.
Verista to Showcase Advanced Pharmaceutical Inspection and Labeling Technologies at PACK EXPO
METTLER TOLEDO Exhibits High-Performance Inspection Systems at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
371 Hcp Cold Chain
Temp Control/Cold Chain
Researched List: Cold Chain Suppliers for Life Sciences
Pmg Powder Processing
Machinery
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Materials
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
822 Pmg Cartoning
Machinery
Cartoning Innovations Report
View More »