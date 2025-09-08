Wegmans On Board with 2D Barcodes; Kenvue Will be Ready

As the countdown to Sunrise 2027 accelerates, brand owners and CPGs face mounting pressure to adapt packaging for the dual-barcode era—where 2D codes will appear on-pack alongside traditional 1D UPCs. For packaging professionals, the shift isn’t just a regulatory hurdle; it’s a strategic opportunity to deliver richer data, support transparency, and streamline supply chains. But getting there requires tight coordination across packaging, IT, compliance, and brand teams, all with a clear understanding of what retailers need.

At the recent GS1 Connect panel “From Production to POS: 2D Barcodes for Brand Success,” brands and retailers demonstrated that they’ve been underway on this project for some time. Paul Wawrzyniak, enterprise systems manager at Wegmans Food Markets, and Prakash Christopher, director of digital identification and traceability at Kenvue Brands, are two prominent examples. Their perspectives, grounded in retail readiness and brand execution, respectively, offer a blueprint for how CPGs should be thinking about packaging today.

Why? Because it’s coming, driven by retailers. While Wegmans hasn’t yet mandated 2D barcodes from its suppliers, the grocery retailer is laying the groundwork. When asked: “Has Wegmans set a compliance date for having 2D barcodes for its [brand owner] suppliers?”

He answered, “We have not formally notified our suppliers on that. We are discussing and talking about a letter to go out, and the wording of that. It’s two things: [First]... confirming knowledge that this is coming. Part of our challenge is communicating and explaining the value statements of this, and why manufacturer suppliers will want to embrace this and add it to their products. [Second]... there are hundreds of application identifiers [also called AIs]. And we encourage all [brands] go through that list. Don’t just look for the few that you think you’re going to use. Review them all and then challenge and ask, ‘why is that even an identifier that’s available?’ As we go through the product line, whether you’re manufacturing it, if it’s CPG items in the center store, or dry goods, there may be a different set that’s applicable, but they’re all value added. As a retailer, we want to hear back on which are the ones you’re selecting, and we want to share the ones that we believe are high value to us.”

Collaboration between brand and retailer in deciding which identifiers to use is key. Most 2D barcodes can only occupy so much label space, and their resolution can be only so dense before losing scanability. Given these constraints, brands and their retail partners have to prioritize together which suite of identifiers is optimal, delivering the highest values for all parties.

“Again, there are hundreds of [identifiers],” Wawrzyniak explained. “What we want is collaboration. We want to hear back from suppliers on which ones they’re selecting—and we’ll share the ones we believe are high value. Because of the density constraint, we won’t put 100 indicators into a QR code. But even three to five, if well-chosen, can deliver huge value.”

That finite space on-pack is especially important for packaging engineers to consider—as more data is packed into 2D codes, and density is limited, they grow in size. This may disrupt established brand aesthetics and layouts. “It comes back to packaging, the marketing, and the aesthetics,” he said. “Please [place] it very close to the 1D. In the future, someday you’ll be able to drop [the 1D code].”

Inside Kenvue

Kenvue, the consumer health company behind brands like Band-Aid and Tylenol, is already deploying 2D barcodes, and doing so at scale. According to Kenvue’s Prakash Christopher, the company is actively printing 2D codes on 200 to 300 SKUs, and the implications for packaging design have been significant.

“Your story might not be ready when you launch the product. But through the 2D code, you can continuously add digital content without changing the artwork. That’s a pretty big value for us,” he said.