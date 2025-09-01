New AI Tools Promise Better Tracking & Tracing for Life Sciences

Key Takeaways:

· The DSCSA has significantly advanced supply chain integration in the pharmaceutical industry by mandating that all supply chain participants be interconnected to exchange regulatory data.

· The complexity across a huge network of suppliers and customers is what gets exponentially more challenging.

· A leading U.S. healthcare system is expected to save millions of dollars through full procure-to-pay digitalization.



TraceLink, the end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the life sciences and healthcare supply chain, has announced significant new platform enhancements to drive supply chain transformation with its Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS). The new capabilities are designed to empower supply chain, finance, commercial, and IT leaders to master today’s supply chain complexities and prepare for the increasing prevalence of goal-oriented AI systems.

Digital tools to enhance supply chain visibility, and to serialize products, is not new to life sciences in light of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) and other regulations that demand more visibility to protect patients and product. But how many life sciences companies are leveraging advanced digital tools like AI? I reached out to TraceLink to gain a better understanding of these new digital tools and the adoption rate in the U.S.



“I'd say it's a very small portion, maybe at about 25% based on our experiences,” says Lucy Deus, SVP of Supply Network Products, TraceLink. “Where you do see more digitalization is inside the four walls of a company, like their manufacturing systems or their warehouse systems, ERPs, things like that. But when it comes to interconnecting and linking together the supply chain and operating as a unit, that's where you see the much lower adoption at this point… but it is gradually increasing.”

The DSCSA has significantly advanced supply chain integration in the pharmaceutical industry by mandating that all supply chain participants — including buyers, sellers, pharmaceutical companies, wholesale distributors, pharmacies, and hospitals — be interconnected to exchange regulatory data. Beyond this core requirement, it has also prompted pharmaceutical companies to integrate with contract manufacturers, contract packagers, and third-party logistics providers (3PLs), since they generate critical track-and-trace information. This digitization across upstream partners enables smoother downstream operations, creating a strong incentive for achieving end-to-end supply chain connectivity in the U.S. pharmaceutical market.



But what is holding companies back from adoption? Cost, of course, and complexity, as well as a lack of standardization.

“Regulations like track-and-trace helped connect companies, but many still customize standards, making integration harder. Larger companies can handle this, but smaller ones often struggle,” says Deus. “Our approach streamlines the process — one integration connects you to the whole network, enabling the exchange of all types of business data without managing dozens of separate connections. This makes end-to-end supply chain digitalization far easier for everyone.”

TraceLink’s platform and product releases spans across the company’s various products, and each play a distinct role in enabling transformation: