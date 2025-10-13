How Are You Using Generative AI At Work?

The global generative AI in healthcare market is predicted to grow 33% now through 2032.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Oct 13, 2025
Generative AI is transforming healthcare by enabling more accurate diagnostics, personalized treatments, and improved patient monitoring.
Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images

Key Takeaways:

  • The global generative AI in healthcare market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to 33.2% from 2024 to 2032.
  • Medical image analysis and diagnostics segment led the market in 2023, generating revenue of $655.4 million.
     

The global generative AI in healthcare market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.2% from 2024 to 2032, according to Global Market Insights. The market’s rapid expansion is driven by the growing demand for precision medicine, increasing focus on enhancing medical imaging, continuous advancements in artificial intelligence, and rising venture capital funding supporting innovative healthcare solutions.

