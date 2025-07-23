Discover your next big idea for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Tracing The Tracks of the Drug and Medical Device Trail

As the threat of counterfeiting continues to torment industry stakeholders and patients, more strategic approaches to serialization and traceability are forming.

Joe Darrah
Jul 23, 2025
With more mail order pharmacies, the need for a trusted supply chain and distribution network is more key than ever.
Getty images, Andrzej Rostek

Key Takeaways:

·      Counterfeit medications are estimated to make up 10.5% of today’s global medicine supply.

·      One continuously developing tactic to prevent and detect counterfeits and other types of fraud is the ability to track and trace products through serialization.

·      By linking the drug code, filling batch, timestamps, and other relevant data with a CUID, full container traceability is achieved.


The world’s most commonly counterfeited products have become an eclectic who’s who, spanning everything from trendy novelties to life’s truest necessities. Moving higher up this unflattering list today are pharmaceuticals and medical devices. As more patients become more likely to be tricked into making transactions that can be just as unsafe as they are illegal, more members of the global healthcare community are taking notice.

Counterfeit medications are estimated to make up 10.5% of today’s global medicine supply while approximately 8% of all medical devices currently in use are said to be fraudulent, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Additionally, at least one in 10 medicines in low- and middle-income countries is said to be substandard or falsified, WHO officials have found. Countries spend an estimated $30.5 billion per year on substandard and falsified medical products, which are often sold online or through informal markets.

As the cost of drugs and devices presumably continue to increase, there doesn’t seem to be any imminent incentive for those who commit fraud to retreat or those who are susceptible to fraud to avoid traps. Despite the presence of robust regulations and education awareness to help prevent fraud, legal assistance to help guide patients who have experienced fraud, and rapid response measures to help mitigate the overall impact of fraud, there’s more work needed to protect patients from these dangers. “It feels like a footrace between staying one step ahead and one step behind,” says Kevin Webb, chief operating officer at API Innovation Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that seeks to, among other initiatives, convene networks of strategic partners throughout industry to bring back the development and the manufacturing of drugs to the United States.

One continuously developing tactic to prevent and detect counterfeits and other types of fraud is the ability to track and trace products through serialization. Various innovative and more sophisticated approaches are becoming more prevalent throughout industry, including among stakeholders who are forming partnerships and other collaborative efforts.

“To the untrained individual, there’s no awareness that a drug is now counterfeit or is no longer safe to potential contamination,” said Webb. “Traceability takes the willingness of supply chain partners to embrace it and be part of it.”

FDA’s Influence on Serialization and Traceability

Steps to achieve an interoperable and electronic method to identify and trace certain prescription drugs at the package level as they move through the supply chain are outlined by the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) as established by Congress to be managed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The mandates are intended to help prevent harmful drugs from entering the U.S. drug supply chain, detect harmful drugs if they do enter the supply chain, and enable rapid response to remove harmful drugs from the supply chain to protect patients.

“Since the start of my career, we have seen the evolution of federal and state requirements for traceability for several different reasons – to protect consumer safety during recalls all the way down to ensuring that the materials you’re using through the supply chain are globally sourced, safe for use, and is exactly what it’s supposed to be,” said Caylin Cuillier, senior vice president of quality and operations at Western Botanicals. “Traceability is a very strict requirement and at our facility we utilize it often to ensure that we’re meeting the various regulations and producing good, quality products that are safe for consumers.”

An overview of various other mandates from regulatory agencies around the world is available and illustrates the challenges that come along with trying to strengthen supply chain security.

 

