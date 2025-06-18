The Requirements of Pharmaceutical Packaging Compliance: System Integration, Investment, and Collaboration

In this Prominent People in Packaging interview, Aladin Alkhawam discusses the challenges and intricacies of implementing the Drug Supply Chain Security Act in the pharmaceutical packaging sector.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Jun 18, 2025
Alkhawam, who now runs his own consulting service, has dedicated recent years to focusing on the DSCSA regulation, which is set to take full effect soon.
Alkhawam, who now runs his own consulting service, has dedicated recent years to focusing on the DSCSA regulation, which is set to take full effect soon.
Aladin Alkhawam

In the world of pharmaceutical packaging, the implementation of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) has become a focal point for industry professionals. Aladin Alkhawam, a seasoned expert with a career spanning various roles in pharmaceutical packaging operations, offers a unique perspective on the challenges and intricacies of this regulatory landscape. Alkhawam, who now runs his own consulting service, has dedicated recent years to focusing on the DSCSA regulation, which is set to take full effect soon.

HCP: How did you get into the industry… Did you always know you wanted to work in pharma? 

Alkhawam: Interestingly enough, not at all. My focus when I went to college was actually electrical engineering—that’s what I wanted to do. But I met someone who worked at a pharmaceutical company and was leaving his role. I jokingly said I might apply for his job, and he encouraged me to do so. He was in the planning department, and sure enough, I applied and got the job as a planner. From there, I moved into the packaging department—all while still in college and not yet graduated. I really enjoyed the fast-paced environment, working with people, and the operational side of packaging. That led me to switch gears—I completed a two-year associate degree in electrical engineering, then shifted to business management. I’ve been in pharmaceutical and packaging since then, which has been my entire career.

HCP: In early days, did you focus on package development or were you always more on the serialization/ traceability/ regulation side of things? 

Alkhawam: I initially started my career in packaging, specifically focusing on operations within the packaging department. While I supported the development of new packaging for products and delivery systems, my primary responsibilities were centered around packaging operations. This included implementing new packaging lines, overseeing packaging expansions, and ensuring smooth execution of operational projects. 

HCP: And now you're focusing on DSCSA, which is a huge topic with a lot of moving pieces. Maybe you could share a status update of what's going on there. 

Alkhawam: Sure. The DSCSA requirements were signed into law in 2013 by President Obama, giving the pharmaceutical industry about ten years to implement them. There were a few deadline extensions along the way—one due to COVID, and another because many manufacturers weren't ready. Implementation was phased: first came serialization, which involves placing a serial number on each product; then aggregation, which creates the parent-child relationship between items like bottles, cases, and pallets; and finally, end-to-end traceability, which involves sending associated data to wholesalers.

As of now, manufacturers had until May 27, 2025 to comply, meaning that all prescription drugs must serialize and aggregate, serialization data sent to customers using EPCIS files with their products. Wholesalers have until August 27 to comply. Dispensers have until November 27, 2025, while smaller dispensers with fewer employees have until November 27, 2026. It’s a complex process involving significant systems integration, which is why the industry needed time and resources to fully comply.

HCP: I know there's multiple groups of people, like you said, facing different deadlines and facing different obstacles. But if we focus on the manufacturer, what are some of their obstacles at this point? 

Alkhawam: One major challenge is system integration. Multiple systems—used by manufacturers, wholesalers, dispensers, and other trading partners—must communicate seamlessly. Any failure in these connections can halt the entire process. Establishing and validating electronic connections between all parties is both complex and demanding.

Another challenge is developing standard operating procedures (SOPs). Since this is new for many, SOPs are often being created on the fly as issues arise. Sometimes unforeseen problems require companies to go back to the drawing board and revise procedures.

Additionally, the FDA has granted certain exceptions for manufacturers unable to meet specific requirements. However, these exceptions are complex and must be carefully reviewed to ensure compliance. Communicating these exceptions across all trading partners adds another layer of difficulty for the industry.

Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Your Next FDA Inspection
Recommended
Your Next FDA Inspection
Conveying Innovations Report
Recommended
Conveying Innovations Report
Related Stories
Collab Thumbnail
Packaging/Filling
Why Cross-Team Collaboration is Crucial in Medical Device Packaging Development
For distributors, technical troubleshooting for inadequate bar codes and label quality remains challenging to resolve and onboarding new manufacturers can be difficult because it is time-consuming and highly technical.
Traceability/Serialization
Column: Improving DSCSA Data Exchange Accuracy During the FDA’s Phased Exemption Periods
RFIS on pharma
Traceability/Serialization
Future Trends In Healthcare Packaging: AI And IoT For Tracking And Monitoring
To comply with U.S. federal serialization laws, packaging must include new serialization information and a scannable logistics data carrier.
Traceability/Serialization
Key Concepts of the FDA’s Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Serialization Laws
Top Stories
Alkhawam, who now runs his own consulting service, has dedicated recent years to focusing on the DSCSA regulation, which is set to take full effect soon.
Traceability/Serialization
The Requirements of Pharmaceutical Packaging Compliance: System Integration, Investment, and Collaboration
In this Prominent People in Packaging interview, Aladin Alkhawam discusses the challenges and intricacies of implementing the Drug Supply Chain Security Act in the pharmaceutical packaging sector.
Collaboration in promoting sustainability in healthcare is a commercial necessity.
Sustainability
Circularity in Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging: Uniting for Change
Expo Pack
PMMI News
EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2025 Sets Records
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Package Design
Through the Line: Medication Accessibility Meets Packaging Sustainability
Chris Ch
Adherence/Delivery
Combination Products Pack Development: The Importance of Confidence in Packaging
FDA warning letters surge - is your team prepared?
New guide reveals expert strategies to prevent regulatory issues and respond effectively to FDA enforcement actions in pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing.
Read More
FDA warning letters surge - is your team prepared?
Medical Device Innovations Report
Cutting-edge packaging technologies are transforming the medical device sector in PMMI’s “Innovation in Medical Device” report, featuring advanced materials, smart solutions, and evolving regulations. Editors share insights from nearly 300 PACK EXPO booth visits—each product deemed new and truly innovative—alongside video demonstrations of the equipment and materials on display.
Learn More
Medical Device Innovations Report
Products
Rn Jet
Thermal Inkjet Printer for Track and Trace
The compact and affordable RNJet 100 is designed to provide high-quality, traceable markings on various packaging surfaces for small- to large-scale track and trace applications.
Modular Tray Forming & Loading Machine
Light-shielding Label Solution
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
822 Pmg Cartoning
Machinery
Cartoning Innovations Report
821 Pmg Robotics
Robotics/Automation
Robotics Innovations Report
Hcp Fda Trends Ebook Hero Shot Full
Regulatory
Avoid FDA warning letters with expert compliance strategies
816 Pmg Ecommerce
E-commerce
E-commerce Innovations Report
View More »