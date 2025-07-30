BD Announces First Pharma-Sponsored Clinical Trial Using Its Wearable Injector Technology for Biologics

The BD Libertas™ Wearable Injector is an innovative, prefilled, patient ready-to-use drug delivery system designed to enable delivery of complex biologics via subcutaneous injection.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) announces the first pharma-sponsored combination product clinical trial using the BD Libertas™ Wearable Injector for subcutaneous delivery of complex biologics.

The selection of BD Libertas™ Wearable Injector for this pharma-sponsored trial follows successful outcomes from more than 50 BD-conducted pre-clinical and clinical studies, including a device clinical study demonstrating excellent performance with 100% of study participants stating they would likely use the BD Libertas™ Wearable Injector if prescribed.

The pharma-sponsored combination product clinical trial represents a significant advancement in accelerating innovation in drug-device combination products that provide greater flexibility for patients, including potential conversion from infused medications that require patients to travel to a hospital or clinic to more convenient patient care in various settings, including self-injection at home.