What's On the Brain of a Principal Packaging Engineer?

Matt Jenkins, Principal Packaging Engineer at Stryker, reflects on the challenges and opportunities in med device packaging engineering, from current regulations to the diminishing “deep work.”

Elisabeth Cuneo
Oct 25, 2025
Matt Jenkins is the Principal Packaging Engineer at Stryker.
Matt Jenkins

Matt Jenkins is a Principal Packaging Engineer at Stryker, a global leader in medical technologies that offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, and Orthopedics to help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. We met at thePACKout conference earlier this year in California. He gave a great presentation there, so I asked him for a follow-up interview to talk about the state of the industry and what's on his mind.

HCP: Hi Matt. Could you introduce yourself and tell us about your role at Stryker?

Jenkins: The focus of my job is to provide technical oversight related to packaging design work for the Stryker Joint Replacement Sustaining Packaging team. I assist by providing education and mentorship to the packaging design team, focusing on advancing projects and programs through the sustaining process. My biggest drive in my job is encouraging the technical growth in the engineers on the team.

HCP: Did you always want to work in med device or packaging in general?

Jenkins: Originally, this was not part of my life path as I wanted to work in microbiology, specifically contributing to the basic research sector. After working in the basic research sector in several internships, I realized that basic science was not a good fit for me at the time. Over a conversation with a friend who had already been working in the packaging industry, I had learned about the different opportunities that were available in the packaging field, and I was inspired to shift my focus to be involved in the healthcare industry. This decision has led me to this moment today.

HCP: Is your specialty in sterile packaging design? 

Jenkins: Yes, much of my experience is with sterile package design along with extensive practice in the packaging process development and validation areas.  

Side bar: Are today’s engineers working in the shallows?

Jenkins breaks down the lack of “deep work” as packaging engineers find themselves with more work than ever and as modern offices adopt more productivity tools that pull workers away from focused research and package development.

“The capacity to execute deep work has decreased over the years since I started working. At this time, I am seeing the lowest output in deep and costly ground-breaking work, which I suspect is due to shallow work taking up most of everyone’s time. “Deep work” is a term from Cal Newport in his book, Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World, and he defines deep work is a state of focused, distraction-free concentration that allows individuals to produce high-quality work efficiently and effectively. Here are a very few and generic reasons that leads to my statement.

Med device packaging engineers wear many hats and are heavily depended by other functions to meet product and regulatory obligations. This heavily weighs on our ability to have much time to do basic R&D development within the organizations.

  • I feel that there will be an inflection point, if we have not reached it yet, where innovative work will slow down due to the shallow work distracting us from taking the time to perform deep work.
  • It will be reliant on a few and courageous technical individual and managers to swing the pendulum back to deep work with minimal distractions. This will not be a solution that will be easily implemented due to the ingrained  corporate work philosophy to look busy since 1990’s, but it will be very important in the next ten to fifteen years when med device companies are encountering expansive regulations. 

Distractions are more prevalent in the recent years due to the growing portfolio of productivity apps such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Slack, Trello, and Outlook that sidetrack employees from focused states of work. The apps are designed to draw attention from the users, which distracts them from being focused.  I am seeing more counter-productivity articles and tips to deal with this so there seems to be a growing need to try to disengage from productivity apps. However, it is an ingrained cultural trait that will be hard to change due to the prevalent use of productivity and social media apps.”

Stryker Corporation
