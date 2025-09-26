Analyzing the Growing U.S. Healthcare Contract Development and Manufacturing Market

The healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization in the U.S. is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

· The U.S. healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market is expected to grow 9.41% from 2025 to 2033.

· The pharmaceutical segment dominates the U.S. healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market.

· Market growth is driven by rising demand for biologics, biosimilars, and advanced therapies, including cell and gene therapies.

The U.S. healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is on a remarkable growth trajectory. Valued at $65.3 billion in 2024, the industry is projected to more than double, reaching $144.2 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research. This surge—driven by a 9.41% compound annual growth rate—is reshaping how drugs and medical devices move from concept to patient care.

So what’s fueling this momentum? A perfect storm of rising demand for biologics, biosimilars, and cutting-edge therapies—like cell and gene treatments—combined with intensified R&D efforts in oncology, rare diseases, and immunology. By 2024, small molecules claimed the largest market share by type, pharmaceuticals led by product category, contract manufacturing dominated by service, and commercial-scale operations took the lead in workflow.

Why CDMOs matter more than ever



Once considered outsourcing partners, CDMOs are now strategic linchpins for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. They provide the infrastructure, scalability, and technical know-how that many organizations can’t—or don’t want to—build in-house. With biologic patent expirations, expanding drug pipelines, and the rise of personalized medicine, the need for speed and efficiency has never been greater. By leveraging CDMOs, companies can cut costs, accelerate development, and navigate complex compliance landscapes without the staggering capital investments and workforce demands of in-house facilities.