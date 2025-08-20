Discover your next big idea for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Liquid Nitrogen Dosing for Single-serve Energy Gel Packs

INW Dallas One Solutions turns to Chart for the integration of liquid nitrogen dosing on its packaging lines to increase shelf stability of its products.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Aug 20, 2025
Each pouch line features a dedicated Chart Industries nitrogen dosing unit with its own liquid nitrogen tank.
INW Dallas One Solutions

Key takeaways:

·       INW Dallas One Solutions is a co-manufacturer/ co-packager that specializes in R&D, production, and packaging of liquids, gels, and cosmetics.

·       The company recently adopted a new nitrogen dosing system from Chart Industries for its single-serve gel packs.

·       The process of nitrogen dosing is used to expel air from packaging and replace it with nitrogen, to extend the shelf life of products by about 25%.

INW Dallas One Solutions, a co-manufacturer and co-packager specializing in R&D, production, and packaging of liquids, gels, and cosmetics, has taken a significant step in packaging innovation. The company, known for its focus on sports nutrition, personal care, and nutraceuticals, recently integrated a liquid nitrogen dosing system from Chart Industries into its single-serve gel pouch production lines.

Chart’s liquid nitrogen dosing technology is widely used for preservation, pressurization, and freezing in a range of packaged goods. For INW Dallas One Solutions, the adoption promises extended shelf life, reduced weight, and improved product quality.

From bottles to pouches

According to Darius Schubert, senior project engineer at INW Dallas One Solutions, the company’s nitrogen dosing journey began with bottled nutritional supplement beverages. The success of that application prompted an expansion into flexible packaging.

“Half of our filling lines have the nitrogen dosing capability now,” Schubert said. “These pouches contain products ranging from liquid-like energy drinks to true gels in varying viscosities and sizes — from micro-doses of 0.2 ounces to larger formats of 1.75 ounces.”

Nitrogen dosing works by displacing oxygen in the package with nitrogen, an inert gas that does not react with the product. This prevents oxidation and microbial growth, extending product shelf life by approximately 25%, according to Schubert.

While nitrogen dosing is not a new concept, applying it to flexible pouches is new for the company, and as such presents unique challenges. “It’s difficult to maintain consistency and determine the exact nitrogen amount,” Schubert explains. “If we add too much, the pouches can bloat or bulge.”

That’s because one part of liquid nitrogen (LN2) warms and expands into 700 parts of gaseous nitrogen at ambient temperature. Chart's automated dosers dispense a precisely measured dose of LN2 into each container prior to sealing. The trapped LN2 vaporizes, creating pressure, and adding rigidity to the container – allowing for a thinner container wall.

“Precise control is critical,” says Schubert.

To get the exact dosing right, INW Dallas One Solutions uses a two-pronged approach: extensive product testing and a secondary check involving how tightly pouches fit into their shipping boxes. “The boxes were designed for a certain number of pouches to fit in very tightly. If we’re overdosing, the pouches won’t pack properly,” says Schubert.

Integration and benefits

Each pouch line features a dedicated Chart Industries nitrogen dosing unit with its own liquid nitrogen tank. Schubert says that equipment and mountings were modified to accommodate the new technology.

The benefits, Schubert said, extend beyond shelf life. “It strengthens our relationship with customers by showing we can handle technical challenges and deliver consistent quality. It also enhances our standing as a reliable vendor.”

While nitrogen dosing at INW Dallas One Solutions is currently used for beverages and gel pouches, Schubert sees potential for future applications. “We haven’t applied it to cosmetics yet, but it’s definitely on the table.”

Meeting market demand for convenience

Flexible packaging has been rising in popularity for many products in the consumer space like personal care and nutraceuticals. Schubert notes a shift in customer demand toward smaller, single-use containers, reflecting consumer preferences for portability and on-the-go consumption. By adapting nitrogen dosing for pouches, the company is able to respond to this trend while maintaining product integrity.

“While I can't speak for the entire market, our customers are increasingly switching to smaller, single-use containers,” says Schubert.

