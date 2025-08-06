IoPP Announces 2025 Professional & Student AmeriStar Winners

The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) unveils the highly esteemed 2025 AmeriStar Award recipients. After rigorous evaluation by a panel of distinguished judges from diverse packaging industry segments, 18 companies emerged as this year's professional winners. In the drug, pharmaceutical, medical device, and OTC space, winners show off solutions that solve common industry problems.
Here is a highlight of winners in the space:
Best in Show & Drug and Pharmaceutical
Theraflu Nasal Mist Side-Actuated Nasal Spray from Haleon
This side-actuated nasal spray delivers comfort, control, and accessibility with a one-finger push button, intuitive design, and child-resistant safety features—all without sacrificing performance. From ease of use to efficient manufacturing and reduced waste, it proves that packaging can elevate both function and user experience. It earned Best in Show by setting a new standard for over-the-counter drug delivery.
Drug and Pharmaceutical
Adzynma Drug Packaging from Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Designed for critical care settings, this packaging delivers clarity and speed when it matters most. With a built-in instruction panel, intuitive layout, and one-handed opening, it simplifies preparation and supports confident administration under pressure. Its compact, recyclable paperboard structure balances durability, usability, and sustainability in one thoughtful solution.
Health and Beauty
CREMO Palo Santo Deodorant Stick: A Premium, Fully Recyclable Solution from Viva Healthcare Packaging
This wide stick combines 100% post-consumer recycled polypropylene with standout branding and seamless curbside recyclability. In-mold labeling delivers a durable, premium finish without extra materials, while vertical integration and low-impact production add sustainability throughout the process. It’s a smart, shelf-ready solution that blends form, function, and efficiency.
Medical Device
Mathys AG Medical Hip and Knee Implant Packaging from Graphic Packaging International
This next-gen medical pouch replaces bulky rigid trays with a flexible format that’s lighter, leaner, and easier to handle. With a custom carry handle and space for detailed product info, it’s built for both usability and visibility. The switch dramatically reduces energy use, water consumption, and carbon footprint—proving that smarter packaging can support sustainability and efficiency at once.
SMART Pack from Ansell
Designed for high-pressure clinical settings, this compact glove packaging system streamlines dispensing, reduces waste, and cuts packaging weight by more than 50%. It stacks efficiently, enables glove reinsertion, and uses QR codes to replace paper inserts while delivering key product info on demand. With recyclability ratings up to 96% and no need for nylon composites, it supports hospitals focused on both operational performance and sustainability.
Sustainable Packaging
Centrum Superblends Multivitamin Aluminum Bottle from Haleon
This sleek aluminum bottle offers full recyclability, premium shelf appeal, and protection from light, oxygen, and moisture to preserve product potency. It performs as well as traditional plastic formats, with minimal production changes and strong results in retail and e-commerce testing. With its modern look and sustainability story, it’s already winning over consumers and raising the bar for circular packaging in wellness.
The IoPP also announces the 2025 Student AmeriStar Awards winners. This prestigious competition celebrates undergraduate and graduate students' innovative packaging design projects, fostering growth and creativity in the packaging sector.
Drug and Pharmaceutical
Pratt Institute - Nature Made Redesign
Built on real consumer insights, this redesign addresses usability, sustainability, and visual clarity, without losing the trust and familiarity people expect from Nature Made. The new bottle design is slim and space-saving, helping reduce clutter at home and improving shipping efficiency. A slanted lid makes it easy to identify supplements at a glance, making it ideal for anyone managing multiple vitamins daily. Plus, the quick pop-open top offers better accessibility, particularly for users with limited dexterity. Consistent shapes, intuitive use, and improved shelf presence all work together to elevate the experience.
University of Cincinnati - Tabi Cold & Flu
This entry reimagines the over-the-counter cold medicine experience with a friendlier face and smarter functionality. Designed with first-time users and young adults in mind, Tabi tackles common frustrations with cold and flu packaging—from confusion at the shelf to challenges with dosing and disposal. Tabi’s hand-held, pocket-friendly form makes it easy to take on the go. The sturdy molded pulp blister pack won’t tear in your bag or pocket, and it dispenses one tablet at a time, clearly marked for day or night use. A color-shifting expiration label helps prevent waste, while the single-material design simplifies recycling. Beyond usability and sustainability, Tabi’s branding shifts the tone. With round, easy-to-swallow tablets labeled “TA” and “BI,” this product feels more approachable and less clinical.
Health and Beauty
University of Cincinnati - Amp. Hearing Aids Reimagined
With Amp. Hearing Aids Reimagined, packaging students from the University of Cincinnati take on hearing health with bold design thinking and a fresh perspective. The packaging reflects a modern lifestyle: compact, stylish, and thoughtfully designed. With a clean color palette and dynamic graphic accents, Amp. feels more like high-end tech than a medical device. By using discursive design, the team invites conversation around hearing health, stigma, and self-expression. It’s a thoughtful, human-centered solution that speaks directly to younger audiences who value both purpose and aesthetics.
Winning packages will be on display at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, hosted September 29 to October 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees can vote for the People's Choice Award at the IoPP booth (W-100) and the Showcase of Packaging Innovations (W-Concourse).