IoPP Announces 2025 Professional & Student AmeriStar Winners

The Theraflu nasal mist side-actuated nasal spray from Haleon won best in show.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Aug 6, 2025
The Institute of Packaging Professionals

The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) unveils the highly esteemed 2025 AmeriStar Award recipients. After rigorous evaluation by a panel of distinguished judges from diverse packaging industry segments, 18 companies emerged as this year's professional winners. In the drug, pharmaceutical, medical device, and OTC space, winners show off solutions that solve common industry problems.

Here is a highlight of winners in the space:

Best in Show & Drug and Pharmaceutical

Theraflu Nasal Mist Side-Actuated Nasal Spray from Haleon

This side-actuated nasal spray delivers comfort, control, and accessibility with a one-finger push button, intuitive design, and child-resistant safety features—all without sacrificing performance. From ease of use to efficient manufacturing and reduced waste, it proves that packaging can elevate both function and user experience. It earned Best in Show by setting a new standard for over-the-counter drug delivery. 

Adzynma Drug Packaging from Takeda PharmaceuticalsAdzynma Drug Packaging from Takeda PharmaceuticalsThe Institute of Packaging ProfessionalsDrug and Pharmaceutical

Adzynma Drug Packaging from Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Designed for critical care settings, this packaging delivers clarity and speed when it matters most. With a built-in instruction panel, intuitive layout, and one-handed opening, it simplifies preparation and supports confident administration under pressure. Its compact, recyclable paperboard structure balances durability, usability, and sustainability in one thoughtful solution.

CREMO Palo Santo Deodorant Stick: A Premium, Fully Recyclable Solution from Viva Healthcare PackagingCREMO Palo Santo Deodorant Stick: A Premium, Fully Recyclable Solution from Viva Healthcare PackagingThe Institute of Packaging ProfessionalsHealth and Beauty

CREMO Palo Santo Deodorant Stick: A Premium, Fully Recyclable Solution from Viva Healthcare Packaging

This wide stick combines 100% post-consumer recycled polypropylene with standout branding and seamless curbside recyclability. In-mold labeling delivers a durable, premium finish without extra materials, while vertical integration and low-impact production add sustainability throughout the process. It’s a smart, shelf-ready solution that blends form, function, and efficiency.

Mathys AG Medical Hip and Knee Implant Packaging from Graphic Packaging InternationalMathys AG Medical Hip and Knee Implant Packaging from Graphic Packaging InternationalThe Institute of Packaging ProfessionalsMedical Device

Mathys AG Medical Hip and Knee Implant Packaging from Graphic Packaging International

This next-gen medical pouch replaces bulky rigid trays with a flexible format that’s lighter, leaner, and easier to handle. With a custom carry handle and space for detailed product info, it’s built for both usability and visibility. The switch dramatically reduces energy use, water consumption, and carbon footprint—proving that smarter packaging can support sustainability and efficiency at once.

SMART Pack from AnsellSMART Pack from AnsellThe Institute of Packaging ProfessionalsSMART Pack from Ansell

Designed for high-pressure clinical settings, this compact glove packaging system streamlines dispensing, reduces waste, and cuts packaging weight by more than 50%. It stacks efficiently, enables glove reinsertion, and uses QR codes to replace paper inserts while delivering key product info on demand. With recyclability ratings up to 96% and no need for nylon composites, it supports hospitals focused on both operational performance and sustainability. 

