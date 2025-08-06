IoPP Announces 2025 Professional & Student AmeriStar Winners

The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) unveils the highly esteemed 2025 AmeriStar Award recipients. After rigorous evaluation by a panel of distinguished judges from diverse packaging industry segments, 18 companies emerged as this year's professional winners. In the drug, pharmaceutical, medical device, and OTC space, winners show off solutions that solve common industry problems.

Here is a highlight of winners in the space:

Best in Show & Drug and Pharmaceutical



Theraflu Nasal Mist Side-Actuated Nasal Spray from Haleon



This side-actuated nasal spray delivers comfort, control, and accessibility with a one-finger push button, intuitive design, and child-resistant safety features—all without sacrificing performance. From ease of use to efficient manufacturing and reduced waste, it proves that packaging can elevate both function and user experience. It earned Best in Show by setting a new standard for over-the-counter drug delivery.



The Institute of Packaging Professionals Drug and Pharmaceutical



Adzynma Drug Packaging from Takeda Pharmaceuticals



Designed for critical care settings, this packaging delivers clarity and speed when it matters most. With a built-in instruction panel, intuitive layout, and one-handed opening, it simplifies preparation and supports confident administration under pressure. Its compact, recyclable paperboard structure balances durability, usability, and sustainability in one thoughtful solution.



The Institute of Packaging Professionals Health and Beauty



CREMO Palo Santo Deodorant Stick: A Premium, Fully Recyclable Solution from Viva Healthcare Packaging



This wide stick combines 100% post-consumer recycled polypropylene with standout branding and seamless curbside recyclability. In-mold labeling delivers a durable, premium finish without extra materials, while vertical integration and low-impact production add sustainability throughout the process. It’s a smart, shelf-ready solution that blends form, function, and efficiency.