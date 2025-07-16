Discover your next big idea for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Today's Smart Packaging Delivers Benefits to Both the Patient and MDM

Smart packaging solutions offer significant benefits across the supply chain by enhancing traceability and transparency but also aiding in patient adherence.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Jul 16, 2025
NFC-enabled smart labels allow patients to access information about their medication, or even autoinjector, using their phones.
NFC-enabled smart labels allow patients to access information about their medication, or even autoinjector, using their phones.
Getty Images, d3sign

Key Takeaways:

·       Smart packaging solutions are now directed at improving patient care, ensuring safety, and providing necessary information for the patient to take the drug correctly.

·       NFC-enabled smart labels allow patients to access information about their medication, or even autoinjector, using their phones.

·       The goal is to use a single digital ID for multiple purposes like monitoring temperature and product conditions throughout the supply chain, as well as enabling the patient to verify important information such as expiration date.

 

Identiv is a technology company that helps pharmaceutical and medical device brands create packaging that’s smarter and more secure. By embedding small chips or sensors into medication packaging or medical devices, for example, companies can track where a product has been, confirm its authenticity, and make sure it’s been stored properly.

To hear more about the evolving role of smart packaging in healthcare, I talk with Kristen Newquist, CEO of Identiv, about the new focus on patient-centric solutions and what the future holds for smart packaging.

HCP: What do you believe is driving the shift toward more patient-centric smart packaging?

Newquist: On the backend, smart packaging has long been used for cold chain monitoring and anti-counterfeit measures, which remain significant. However, we are seeing that some of the smart packaging solutions are now directed at improving patient care, ensuring safety, and providing necessary information for the patient to take the drug or use the medical device correctly. And it's not that it's going away from those backend things, but we definitely are seeing the solutions moving toward the patient experience, and really with the primary goal ultimately of ensuring patient safety and ensuring the best patient outcome that there can be. 

HCP: In your opinion, what factors are influencing this transformation in packaging?

Newquist: Several factors contribute to this trend. There's a movement of patient care from hospitals to homes, driven by cost reduction and patient preference. But then of course when a patient is recovering at home, they likely need more care than potentially the family members can provide. Smart packaging or connected products can provide that additional care and information.

Then, increased comfort with technology, accelerated by COVID-19, has made telehealth more common. These trends, combined with technological advancements, are driving the shift.

HCP: Can you give an example of how this technology improves patient confidence and provides real-time support during treatment?

Newquist: We're seeing kind of this growth in the pharmaceutical industry with these large molecule drugs that typically must be administered in some type of intravenous way. And I do think that these are really powerful drugs, but they're definitely more difficult to administer than taking a pill, right? For complex drugs like these, smart labels provide immediate access to instructions and support. Patients can view instructional videos or contact healthcare professionals directly, increasing confidence and comfort with home treatments.

