Improving Self-Injection Delivery of Biologics Through Better Needle Choices

A recent webinar from BD shared important insights into patient fear and anxiety over self-injection and how the right device can ease it.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Jun 30, 2025
Claire Lageat, BD Clinical and Human Factors Specialist shared expert insights into how needle choice can impact the self-injection experience.
BD Webinar, June 26, 2025

Key Takeaways:

·       While self-injection is growing for many types of biologics, there are challenges surrounding this delivery method.

·       The 8mm needle and thinner wall technology of the Neopak™ XtraFlow™ syringe help lower patient anxiety and discomfort.

·       There is a reduced injection force with the new syringe, so patients didn’t have to push as hard but still got the full delivery of the drug.

In a webinar last week, Claire Lageat, BD Clinical and Human Factors Specialist shared expert insights into how needle choice can impact the self-injection experience.  

In a world where chronic disease is more prevalent than ever, the world of biologics is growing, specifically monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). In Lageat’s presentation, she stated that subcutaneous administration is one of the primary pathway routes of administration of biologics. And this administration may enable self-administration, which is generally preferred by patients and healthcare providers, resulting in reduced drug-delivery related costs and resource use.

