Health Trends Reveal a Push for Convenience, Speed to Market, and AI-boosted Tech

Top trends in health reveal the benefits of leveraging AI and other new technologies.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Aug 11, 2025
TrendHunter recently released a list titled, “Top 100 Health Trends in August,” which reflects what the site says is a “shift toward lighter, smarter, and more restorative wellness solutions.” The trends vary from new proteins and vitamin formulations to wearable neurostimulation devices, and even personalized AI wellness platforms. Many of the emerging trends were ingredient-focused, such as prebiotic fiber breads, cereal-flavored toothpaste, and female-focused sport nutrition, but a handful of the 100 were manufacturing, packaging, and design-related developments. Read on a for a few highlights from the list, and check out the full list of health trends here.

Packaging: Portioned Out Convenience

The demand for convenience-driven products and packaging is on the rise, and TrendHunter reports that this is true for health products too, because they offer consumers flexible and hassle-free options that support overall wellness.

EllaOla, a wellness company focused on children’s care, introduces a line of powdered multivitamins designed to simplify daily nutrition for children, delivered in single-serve pouches. The convenience and flexibility of the single-serve pouches allows parents to add the supplements to any meal or beverage on the go.

Also designed for on-the-go use are single-use beauty wipes, growing in popularity as consumers seek convenient solutions for skincare and cosmetics. In response, Peep Club, a modern eye care brand, is now creating its award-winning Soothing Coconut Eye Balm in convenient on-the-go wipes. The single-use wipes are made from FSC trees and packaged in recyclable sachets.

