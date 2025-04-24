Packaging’s Role in the Effective Use of At-Home Test Kits

At-home testing is growing and packaging plays a big role in helping customers use them correctly to ensure accurate results.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Apr 24, 2025
The pandemic normalized at-home testing but also spurred a broader consumer interest, across a wide demographic, in using at-home testing to explore different aspects of their health.
Burgopak

Key Takeaways:

  • Technological advancements in the development of the latest at-home testing kits and devices, and the rise in the prevalence of diabetes, has increased the need for rapid testing, creating an opportunity for the at-home testing market.
  • Manufacturers should break down the entire process – from receiving the kit to obtaining the results – and consider how packaging might be used to improve each step.

At-home medical tests, also known as home use tests, are kits available for purchase online or at local pharmacies and supermarkets. These kits enable users to test for, screen, or monitor specific diseases and conditions from the comfort of their home. According to a recent Allied Market Research report, the global at-home testing market size was valued at 16,663.94 million in 2021 and is estimated to surpass 45,582.24 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. 

Common at-home tests include:

  • Pregnancy tests
  • Blood glucose tests for diabetes management
  • Fecal occult blood tests for colon cancer screening
  • Tests for infectious diseases like hepatitis, HIV, and COVID-19
  • Genetic tests indicating risk for certain diseases

There are two main types of at-home tests:

  1. Self-tests: These involve collecting a sample (such as blood, urine, or saliva) and applying it to the test kit as directed, providing immediate results.
  2. Self-collection tests: These allow you to collect a sample at home and then send it to a laboratory for analysis. Results are typically provided by your healthcare provider or through an online portal.

According to the aforementioned report, technological advancements in the development of the latest at-home testing kits and devices, and the rise in the prevalence of diabetes, has increased the need for rapid testing kits, creating an opportunity for the at-home testing market.

That, coupled with the easy availability of self-testing kits at online stores and pharmacies, since a prescription is not required, is also boosting market growth. Then there was the COVID-19 pandemic, which increased awareness among people regarding the use of self-testing kits.

OptimallyMe offers users a science-backed, 100% personalized health dashboard to help users understand and improve their health, by using the company’s at-home blood and microbiome test kits. These kits includes instructions, a container for the sample return and a pre-paid shipping label to make at-home testing simple.

“We wanted our packaging to have an approachable, yet quality feel,” said Edward van-Harmelen, Founder, OptimallyMe. “It’s the first time our customers come into physical contact with our brand and a positive impression is vital.”

To do that, the company partnered with packaging design studio Burgopak, to create multi-component packaging that makes testing simple. 

As part of a bigger story aside from OptimallyMe’s kits, I reached out to Burgopak to ask about the at-home testing market and how packaging plays a role in user experience. Alexander Parker, Head of Design, Wellness, at Burgopak, and at sister company Duallok, weighed in on this trend and the important role packaging plays.

HCP: Can we talk about the boom in at home testing? Did this originate from COVID- 19 tests?

Parker: It was a contributing factor in several ways. Health and wellness at that time was a growing market, with individuals seeking to be empowered and take control of their own health. The pandemic normalized at-home testing but also spurred a broader consumer interest, across a wide demographic, in using at-home testing to explore different aspects of their health.

The scale and ambition of the testing initiatives led many to consider what else might be possible or achievable through at-home testing—government, businesses and healthcare providers.

Your Next FDA Inspection
Adherence/Delivery

Packaging's Role in the Effective Use of At-Home Test Kits

At-home testing is growing and packaging plays a big role in helping customers use them correctly to ensure accurate results.
