Navigating The Sterilization Transition

As the healthcare industry continues to move away from ethylene oxide for the safety of people and the planet, challenges are testing the collective resolve.

Joe Darrah
Aug 13, 2025
While some promise has been seen in the development of new sterilization modalities, there’s concern about how the cumulative fallout will affect business and patient safety.
Getty images, yacobchuk

Key takeaways:

  • There’s still a growing concern about the exposure to EO with medical device sterilization.
  • Regardless of sterilization type, securing vendors has become increasingly more difficult over the past 5-10 years.
  • In some cases, X-ray is the more preferred process over EO as well as gamma, which requires the difficult-to-source Cobalt-60 radioactive isotope.

Once released into the air, ethylene oxide (EO) becomes a gaseous wild card. At high-enough concentrations, the colorless, flammable vapor produces a sweet scent that would be easily noticeable. But due in part to increased regulatory scrutiny by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, it’s emitted at smaller amounts that are not as easily detectable. Although it can trigger acute symptoms of respiratory irritation, such as coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath, short-term exposure to EO does not typically cause significant health maladies — which ironically contributes to the danger it presents to human health and the planet when it’s used to sterilize medical devices.

“There’s still a growing concern about the exposure to EO with medical device sterilization,” says Christy Norman, senior director of quality and regulatory compliance at BioLab Holdings, Mesa, AZ, a biotechnology company that develops and manufactures wound care products.

Many of today’s stakeholders — from quality assurance professionals to product managers and other executives — are grappling with how to meet the financial challenges of continuously shifting regulations, the search for EO alternatives, and supply chain complications, such as fewer third-party vendors to choose from and processing bottlenecks. While some promise has been seen in the development of new sterilization modalities, there’s concern about how the cumulative fallout will affect business and patient safety.

A constant search for vendors

At BioLab Holdings, Norman and her colleagues had grown accustomed to collaborating with dual third-party vendors to facilitate electron-beam (e-beam) sterilization of their amniotic membrane products. Having two active vendors had proven to be a beneficial approach to ensuring the availability of their products. “We determined that it was necessary to carry two vendors in the event that we had any issues that tend to come up, such as needing more product and one vendor can’t meet capacity or if a vendor were to be audited or shut down by a regulatory agency,” Norman explains. “It’s best to have dual suppliers for critical components of your processes.”

More recently, BioLab had been forced into a solo-vendor status due to service logjams, increased costs, and an inability of the organization it previously worked with to provide the necessary sterilization support for its product. While there were always pros and cons to the management of multiple suppliers, Norman says she is actively looking to replace that secondary vendor. Finding a vendor who can accommodate the company’s product needs at this time has been difficult.

“There’s not as many vendors out there today who are as experienced and able to provide you with cost-effective solutions,” says Norman. “And there are times that you have to extend your validation window of how long you have that processed product waiting until it gets sterilized. That’s the impact of not having enough people in the industry with the knowledge to support the industry with cost-effective sterilization solutions.” 

Prolonging timelines to accommodate vendor complications invites multiple scary scenarios, says Norman, including the possibility of failing to meet storage temperature requirements to prevent bioburden. Another logistical challenge that she faces is that the company’s products are not suitable for EO due to their material properties. 

“It’s been known that EO can significantly alter the tissue, biological properties and structure, and clinical performance,” she said. “EO sterilization can also reduce or inactivate the bioactive molecules. It is not a valuable sterilization option for amniotic membrane products.” E-beam has less impact on growth factors, anti-inflammatory cytokines, and antimicrobial peptides. While some organizations elect to instead use gamma irradiation, which is also less impactful to the biological makeup of amniotic membranes, Norman said e-beam has always been the preferred route for BioLab.

Regardless of sterilization type, securing vendors has become increasingly more difficult over the past 5-10 years, she said. “I think it has to do with regulatory oversight,” says Norman. “In the last five years, tissue regulations have changed. And there’s premarket approval submissions, biologics license application submissions, and other considerations by the FDA that were not the case five years ago.” 

To mitigate these challenges, Norman says she’s become quite active with peer conversations while attending industry conferences and other stakeholder events. 

Aseptic/Sterile

Navigating The Sterilization Transition
Medical Device Innovations Report
