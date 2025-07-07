Discover your next big idea for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Study Reveals the U.S. Pharmaceutical Firms with the Most FDA Recalls

An AI healthcare platform analyzed 13 years of FDA data to identify companies with highest recall rates and most dangerous violations.

Jul 7, 2025
Medidex, an AI-powered medical chatbot platform, analyzed every pharmaceutical recall from 2012 through 2024, looking at both how often companies recalled products and how dangerous those recalls were.
Getty images. Credit: May Lim

Key takeaways:

  • New study identifies the pharmaceutical firms with the most drug recalls in the U.S. from 2012-2024.
  • Aidapak Services leads with 538 total recalls, while King Bio Inc. tops the list for most hazardous Class I recalls with 465 dangerous violations.
  • The data reveals significant fluctuations in pharmaceutical recall activity over the past 13 years. 2019 stands out as the worst year on record.

The pharmaceutical industry has seen its share of quality control issues over the past decade, and this information is made public by the FDA on its website in the form of Warning letters and recalls.

Medidex, an AI-powered medical chatbot platform designed to streamline healthcare communication, decided to dig into more than a decade of FDA recall data. The company analyzed every pharmaceutical recall from 2012 through 2024, looking at both how often companies recalled products and how dangerous those recalls were.

The study examined FDA enforcement reports to spot patterns in recall activity. Companies were ranked not just by how many recalls they had, but also by how many fell into the FDA's most serious ‘Class I’ category, reserved for products that could cause severe health problems or death.

Table 1: Top 10 Firms That Had The Most Drug Recalls

 

Firm Name

Total Recalls

Aidapak Services, LLC

538

Attix Pharmaceuticals

470

King Bio Inc.

465

The Compounding Pharmacy of America

383

Main Street Family Pharmacy, LLC

299

PharMEDium Services, LLC

289

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc.

273

Cardinal Health Inc.

208

Franck's Lab Inc., d.b.a. Franck's Compounding Lab

198

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA

196

The Compounding Connection

A closer look at the list reveals that many of these high-recall companies are compounding pharmacies rather than traditional pharmaceutical manufacturers. Companies like The Compounding Pharmacy of America (383 recalls), Main Street Family Pharmacy (299), and PharMEDium Services (289) all specialize in creating customized medications.

Table 2: Total Recalls Per Year For The Last 13 Years 

Year

Total Recalls

2024

625

2023

1296

2022

1321

2021

1038

2020

1039

2019

2163

2018

1405

2017

1078

2016

1231

2015

2052

2014

1552

2013

1365

2012

459

Industry-Wide Recall Patterns

