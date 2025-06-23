How AI Will Help Brands Transform Packaging Compliance and Speed to Market

RegASK’s AI tool uses machine learning, in partnership with Esko, to deliver clear, up-to-date regulatory information, helping brands keep up with changing rules in different markets.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Jun 23, 2025
To address the new and evolving regulations within the industry, and streamline packaging development, RegASK recently partnered with Esko, a global leader in integrated software and hardware solutions for packaging and labeling.
Key takeaways:

  • RegASK’s AI-driven platform uses machine learning, specialized large language models, and agentic AI to automate and streamline regulatory tasks.
  • This approach helps global companies across pharmaceuticals, biotech, and cosmetics stay compliant more efficiently by improving accuracy.
  • RegASK’s partnership with Esko connects regulatory intelligence with packaging development tools, enabling design and content compliance.

We all know that life sciences is one of the most tightly regulated industries because its products directly affect human health and safety. These regulations extend beyond product development and manufacturing—they have a significant impact on packaging and labeling as well. Navigating these complex and constantly evolving rules can be challenging. Yet, non-compliance isn’t just inconvenient—it can lead to product recalls, legal penalties, or even harm to patients, making regulatory accuracy critical.

“Compliance with regulations such as the FDA’s labeling requirements, ISO standards for sterile packaging (e.g., ISO 11607), and anti-counterfeiting directives requires extensive documentation, rigorous testing, and careful oversight. Failure to comply can result in severe consequences including product recalls, significant fines, market restrictions, and damage to brand reputation,” says Amen Reghimi, CTO at RegASK, a leading provider of AI-driven regulatory intelligence.

To address the new and evolving regulations within the industry, and streamline packaging development, RegASK recently partnered with Esko, a global leader in integrated software and hardware solutions for packaging and labeling.
