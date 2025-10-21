Teva Pharmaceuticals Proves Sea Freight Viability for Temperature-Sensitive Medicines

Enshield unlocks pharmaceutical transportation by sea on the world’s most challenging sea lane conditions.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Oct 21, 2025
Enshield uses leakproof Koolit Advanced gel, a form-stable PCM that never turns to liquid. It is also highly flexible, which means Enshield can be wrapped around the pallet for a snug fit.
Cold Chain Technologies

Key Takeaways:

  • The goal: to maintain strict temperature control over one of the world’s longest and most demanding sea routes while ensuring full compliance and product integrity.
  • After a two-year testing period and numerous trials, Teva successfully validated the global transportation of temperature-sensitive medicines by sea.
  • CCT’s Enshield thermal blanket is a phase-change material solution designed to maintain the critical 2–8°C range even under extreme environmental stress.
     

When Teva Pharmaceuticals set out to explore sustainable, cost-effective alternatives to air freight for global pharmaceutical logistics, the company knew the challenge ahead would be immense. The goal: to maintain strict temperature control over one of the world’s longest and most demanding sea routes—from Germany to Australia—while ensuring full compliance and product integrity.

After a two-year testing period and numerous trials, Teva successfully validated the global transportation of temperature-sensitive medicines by sea. This achievement marked the culmination of a collaborative “white glove” partnership with logistics leader Kuehne + Nagel and technology partner Cold Chain Technologies (CCT).

A Mission to Make Sea Freight Work for Pharma

“Shipping by sea offers some compelling benefits over air travel, especially on long-haul journeys,” explains Judineth Miranda, Sr. Director of Key Account Management Healthcare at Kuehne + Nagel. “As well as being cheaper to operate, it is much more sustainable – one pallet of air freight flown from France to Singapore produces five times more CO₂ than 22 sea freight pallets. Sea cargo is also more secure; barring (rare) customs inspections, the pallet is manipulated only by the shipper and consignee.”

But for Teva, success would depend on ensuring stability and compliance across long, unpredictable journeys. Given the company’s commitment to patient safety and strict regulatory standards, the testing had to occur in real-world conditions—not just digital simulations.

Testing the Limits

This led Kuehne + Nagel and Teva to establish a rigorous testing process, using a hugely challenging sea lane (Germany to Australia) to put the shipment through its paces. “This is a long journey with significant seasonal and temperature variations, which meant that a successful test would allow them to qualify many lanes in a single study,” explains Miranda.

