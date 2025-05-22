How Moderna Leverages Real-Time Tracking and Thermal Modeling in Its Logistics

A look at new technologies that allow an “Amazon experience” for pharmacists waiting for life sciences shipments.

Elisabeth Cuneo
May 22, 2025
At TempPack, Jeff Lander, Director, Global Logistics Engineering for Moderna and Paul Della Villa, Director of Digital Solutions and Services, Cold Chain Technologies, gave a presentation titled, Leveraging Real-Time Tracking, Location Data, and Real-Time Thermal Modeling to Reduce Shipment Risk.
Key Takeaways:

·       Moderna wanted to eliminate the blind spots in the supply chain, such as shipment delays or weather impacts, by leveraging advanced thermal modeling.

·       As more data is collected over time, the accuracy and reliability of predictive models improve, further enhancing the efficiency of logistics operations.

·       Beyond reducing intercept rates and improving customer experience, Moderna has seen a reduction in waste in product and a reduction in carbon footprint.

The shipping of medicines and vaccines is a critical operation that must withstand high temperatures, shipping delays, and unforeseen issues so that the life sciences products can reach its destination safely. Today, that means leveraging technology to better predict a packaging fail, getting ahead of extreme weather, and ensuring a timely delivery.

Earlier this year at TempPack, part of the ISTA Forum, Jeff Lander, Director, Global Logistics Engineering for Moderna and Paul DellaVilla, Director of Digital Solutions and Services, Cold Chain Technologies (CCT), gave a presentation titled, Leveraging Real-Time Tracking, Location Data, and Real-Time Thermal Modeling to Reduce Shipment Risk. They shared the integration of real-time tracking and thermal modeling to enhance pharmaceutical logistics, focusing on proactive risk management and customer experience.

I sat down with them both after the event to dig deeper into these technologies and learn about the tangible benefits that the solution offers.

HCP: Jeff, tell us a bit about the solution; What prompted Moderna to adopt real-time tracking and thermal modeling in its logistics?

Lander: The solution was inspired by the “Amazon Prime experience” where I know where my box is, I know when it's going to be delivered, and I know how long it's going to last. We wanted to eliminate the blind spots in the supply chain, such as shipment delays or weather impacts, by leveraging advanced thermal modeling. This approach allows us to provide a customer-centric experience where both Moderna and its customers can track shipments in real-time and proactively address any potential issues.

As an industry, we do a good job at doing some preventative guidance in terms of modeling different scenarios before a shipment leaves or taking a large data set and doing some retroactive analysis of that larger data set. But the big blind spot in the industry is what happens in between… a shipment leaves, something gets delayed, misses a flight, weather impact, etc. We have that blind spot of what do we do? Do we intercept it? Do we let it ride? How long will my box last if it gets delayed? And as a result, we were able to leverage advanced thermal modeling by CCT to have better insights into our supply chain.

Moderna1HCP: How does this technology benefit both Moderna and its customers?

Lander: Each stakeholder in the supply chain receives the appropriate amount of information. We have access to comprehensive data to make informed decisions, while customers receive essential updates without being overwhelmed.

DellaVilla: We wanted to make sure that each part of that group had the right amount of information. The Moderna team has a wider array of information to allow them to make better decisions and get the right information down to their customer. A pharmacist doesn't want to know every single piece of detail of what's coming, but they need the right amount of information to decide what to do with the boxes when they get there.

HCP: Can you elaborate on the proactive versus reactive approach to shipment risk?

Lander: The feedback that we had from our customers was, ‘how do we know when it's going to arrive’ and ‘how do I know my product is OK?’ So that's where we had that customer-centric approach to introduce this real-time active monitoring. Before implementing this technology, we relied on chemical or electronic indicators with a wide tolerance for error. Now, with real-time monitoring, we can assess data dynamically and as a result, we reduced our intercept rate from 1.9% to 0.3%. So, a significant reduction in a number of shipments that needed to be intercepted and that would have been pulled out of the field because we were using strictly a qualified duration in a laboratory as opposed to using the dynamic thermal modeling from CCT, which ingests the thermal model or thermal performance of the box in combination with the ambient weather data to spit out and calculate a predictive time that that box will last.

So, we were using that dynamic model to be able to say, ‘OK, well, our box in a lab is qualified for 36 hours. However, we have a frozen product, it's the middle of November. That box realistically will last 2,3, even sometimes 4 days longer than the worst-case testing, which is like 95 degrees in the middle of July, or 100 degrees in, you know, in California.’ This proactive approach allows us to optimize shipping lanes and reduce carbon footprint by shifting from air to ground transportation where feasible.

HCP: What advice would you give to companies looking to adopt similar technologies?

