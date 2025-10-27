Qured Revamps Packaging For Its Tap® II Blood Collection Device To Improve The User Experience

The finished product is less complex, making it quicker for Qured to fulfill components into the box.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Oct 27, 2025
The goal was to update the existing packaging, also designed by Burgopak, while retaining the premium unboxing experience.
Burgopak

Key Takeaways:

  • Preventative healthcare company Qured turned to Burgopak to design user-friendly packaging for its Tap® II blood collection device and return mailer.

  • Based on Qured’s feedback the pack was simplified, using Burgopak’s proprietary Coupe design. 

  • The brief was to update the existing packaging while retaining the premium unboxing experience.
     

Preventative healthcare company Qured, turned to Burgopak to design user-friendly packaging for its Tap® II blood collection device and return mailer.

The device uses microneedles thinner than an eyelash to draw a blood sample from the upper arm, making blood collection at home painless and simple. After the test is completed, samples are sent to Qured’s labs for analysis.

The packaging for the kits includes instructions, a container for the sample return and a pre-paid shipping label.
