The device uses microneedles thinner than an eyelash to draw a blood sample from the upper arm, making blood collection at home painless and simple. After the test is completed, samples are sent to Qured’s labs for analysis.

The goal was to update the existing packaging, also designed by Burgopak, while retaining the premium unboxing experience. Some of the components being packaged had changed and there was a need to speed up fulfilment to avoid any bottlenecks as the business scales up.

Based on Qured’s feedback the pack was simplified, using Burgopak’s proprietary Coupe design. This has resulted in less complexity and material in the pack, making it quicker for Qured to fulfil components into the box, resulting in improved operational efficiency and cost savings.

Thorough tests were carried out to ensure the items were secure inside the pack after simplifying the design.

“Our mission is to shift mindsets away from reactively treating illness and make preventative health screening accessible to millions," says Olha Zyuz, Logistics Lead at Qured. "As part of this it’s essential that we continually evaluate our product to ensure it’s the best it can be. The user experience is always top of mind and we’re confident that the updated packaging will help streamline the process for our customers.”

“This project proves how small changes can deliver tangible benefits - which makes evolving packaging designs like this just as exciting as ground up redesigns," says Alexander Parker, Head of Wellness at Burgopak.

The packaging is made of 265gsm MetsäBoard Pro FBB Bright-FSC™ mix credit, with a 23mm double faced white satin ribbon.