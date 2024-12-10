NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover all the latest packaging solutions for life sciences products at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

Future Trends In Healthcare Packaging: AI And IoT For Tracking And Monitoring

Popular areas of investment include connected wearable devices and implanted medical technologies, but these aren’t the only applications of IoT for healthcare.

Alexis Tokarsky
Dec 10, 2024
RFIS on pharma
There’s also an opportunity to improve the patient experience with IoT. One option is using QR codes on packaging which provide up-to-date information about product dosages, side effects and possible cross-drug interactions.
Getty Images. simonkr

This content was written and submitted by the supplier. It has only been modified to comply with this publication’s space and style.

The Internet of Things (IoT) healthcare market reached $128 billion in 2023 and is on track to surpass $550 billion in the next eight years according to industry research.

Popular areas of investment include connected wearable devices and implanted medical technologies, but these aren’t the only applications of IoT for healthcare. One trend on the horizon is the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT in healthcare packaging. 

Here’s what this looks like in practice, where it can benefit healthcare organizations, and how IoT-enabled packaging can help expand the healthcare technology ecosystem. 

AI and IoT: The Basics 

Artificial intelligence tools are capable of evolving through the use of machine learning (ML) algorithms. From a healthcare perspective, AI might be used for basic symptom analysis and diagnosis. The more data provided to the application, the more accurate its results. 

The Internet of Things, meanwhile, refers to a network of connected devices that collect and exchange information. This information may be directed to a local data center, sent to the cloud or processed directly on the device. 

One example of IoT in healthcare is an Internet-connected heart monitor. This device collects heartbeat data — such as strength, rhythm and any irregularities — and sends this information to the patient’s doctor of analysis. If atypical patterns are detected, the device can alert the patient and the doctor to ensure proper care is provided.  

Use Cases for IoT and AI in Healthcare Packaging 

As device form factors shrink and AI becomes more intelligent, there are evolving use cases for these technologies in healthcare packaging. 

Examples include: 

  • Real-time shipment monitoring 

Using IoT-enabled sensors, companies can monitor shipments of medicine from origin to delivery, all in real time. 

Consider a prescription medication made by a company in New York and headed to a hospital in California. Traditionally, the tracking label on the medication package would be scanned when it left the company warehouse, again when it was en route via a logistics carrier and finally upon delivery. 

Your Next FDA Inspection
Recommended
Your Next FDA Inspection
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Related Stories
To comply with U.S. federal serialization laws, packaging must include new serialization information and a scannable logistics data carrier.
Traceability/Serialization
Key Concepts of the FDA’s Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Serialization Laws
The DSCSA mandates that manufacturers, wholesalers, and pharmacies use serialization (assigning unique product identifiers) to track and trace prescription drugs at every point in the supply chain.
Traceability/Serialization
Breaking Down the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA)
The complexities of the U.S. supply chain combined with the fundamental requirement of all organizations – large and small – to exchange data electronically is chartering new ground in the industry.
Traceability/Serialization
Three Essential Questions Healthcare Supply Chain Packaging Leaders Must Answer Before DSCSA Enforcement Begins
12
Traceability/Serialization
Twelve Reasons to Serialize Now
Top Stories
lbs. distribution was founded in 2017 by a group of cannabis entrepreneurs with the goal of creating a robust and efficient supply chain of legal cannabis throughout California.
Machinery
Cannabis Distributor Supercharges Packaging Efficiency with Automation
A combination scale, bagger, checkweigher, and coding and marking operations accelerated packaging production efficiency to 300 parts per labor hour, up from 40 parts per labor hour.
Insights from real people that have had to use a medical device in an emergency situation will place manufacturers in a better position when it comes to developing emergency use medical devices.
Package Design
Designing For an Emergency: Pharmapack Europe 2025 Session Preview
To comply with U.S. federal serialization laws, packaging must include new serialization information and a scannable logistics data carrier.
Traceability/Serialization
Key Concepts of the FDA’s Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Serialization Laws
The DSCSA mandates that manufacturers, wholesalers, and pharmacies use serialization (assigning unique product identifiers) to track and trace prescription drugs at every point in the supply chain.
Traceability/Serialization
Breaking Down the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA)
Campbell
Medical device packaging
Revolution Flow Wrapper for Med Device
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to packaging challenges for life sciences products. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
Read More
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Products
The iPack® Rx Unit Dose Packaging System streamlines the packaging and labeling of medications, ensuring healthcare providers can deliver the correct dose to the correct patient at the correct time.
iPack Rx Unit Dose Packaging System Achieves CE Certification
This marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to improving patient safety through precise unit dose packaging and bar code labeling of medication.
RRD’s ConnectOne Storefront Designed to Drive Efficiency, Reduce Costs for Brands
Schreiner MediPharm Develops Cut-Through Indicator for Closure Seals
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Recyclability
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Hcp Cobot Palletizers Hero
Robotics/Automation
Researched List: Cobot Palletizers
Hcp Sustainable Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Researched List: Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Market Trends
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View More »