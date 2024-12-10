Future Trends In Healthcare Packaging: AI And IoT For Tracking And Monitoring

There’s also an opportunity to improve the patient experience with IoT. One option is using QR codes on packaging which provide up-to-date information about product dosages, side effects and possible cross-drug interactions.

The Internet of Things (IoT) healthcare market reached $128 billion in 2023 and is on track to surpass $550 billion in the next eight years according to industry research.

Popular areas of investment include connected wearable devices and implanted medical technologies, but these aren’t the only applications of IoT for healthcare. One trend on the horizon is the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT in healthcare packaging.

Here’s what this looks like in practice, where it can benefit healthcare organizations, and how IoT-enabled packaging can help expand the healthcare technology ecosystem.

AI and IoT: The Basics

Artificial intelligence tools are capable of evolving through the use of machine learning (ML) algorithms. From a healthcare perspective, AI might be used for basic symptom analysis and diagnosis. The more data provided to the application, the more accurate its results.

The Internet of Things, meanwhile, refers to a network of connected devices that collect and exchange information. This information may be directed to a local data center, sent to the cloud or processed directly on the device.

One example of IoT in healthcare is an Internet-connected heart monitor. This device collects heartbeat data — such as strength, rhythm and any irregularities — and sends this information to the patient’s doctor of analysis. If atypical patterns are detected, the device can alert the patient and the doctor to ensure proper care is provided.

Use Cases for IoT and AI in Healthcare Packaging

As device form factors shrink and AI becomes more intelligent, there are evolving use cases for these technologies in healthcare packaging.

Examples include:

Real-time shipment monitoring

Using IoT-enabled sensors, companies can monitor shipments of medicine from origin to delivery, all in real time.

Consider a prescription medication made by a company in New York and headed to a hospital in California. Traditionally, the tracking label on the medication package would be scanned when it left the company warehouse, again when it was en route via a logistics carrier and finally upon delivery.