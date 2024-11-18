View news and innovations from PACK EXPO 2024
Three Essential Questions Healthcare Supply Chain Packaging Leaders Must Answer Before DSCSA Enforcement Begins

Your executive team might be asking, “We have been serializing for years, are we not done?”

Dan Walles
Nov 18, 2024
The complexities of the U.S. supply chain combined with the fundamental requirement of all organizations – large and small – to exchange data electronically is chartering new ground in the industry.
Getty Images

Key Takeaways:

  • For the pharmaceutical manufacturer to be fully ready, they must ensure that the DSCSA EPCIS data that they are exchanging is well-formed and received, but that no subsequent data errors lead to process disruptions or delays.
  • Operationalizing DSCSA requires not only these exception management systems but also robust serialization, data exchange, and collaboration across the supply chain. 
  •  Altogether, compliance investments in serialization and traceability generate both financial and operational returns.

On November 27, the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) stabilization period ends. Signed into law in 2013 by President Obama, the DSCSA, which is managed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), aims to prevent harmful drugs from entering U.S. supply chains, detect harmful medicines if they do enter the supply chain, and enable rapid responses to remove dangerous drugs from supply chains to protect patients’ health. Fast forward to today and we are almost one year removed from when the final milestone of the legislation went into effect on November 27, 2023.

As November 27, 2023 approached, it was clear that the industry was not ready. To ensure that medicines could continue to flow through the supply chain and reach patients, the FDA announced a twelve month stabilization grace period with guidance to the industry to use that time to work through issues and the exception management process.

With November 27, 2024 just a few days away, the industry is still working diligently on its projects, but as expected, not all supply chain stakeholders are ready. The complexities of the U.S. supply chain combined with the fundamental requirement of all organizations – large and small – to exchange data electronically is chartering new ground in the industry. In recognition of this complexity, the FDA announced a phased set of milestones between May 2025 and November 2025.

Dan Walles is the General Manager and VP of Traceability and Compliance Solutions at TraceLink.Dan Walles is the General Manager and VP of Traceability and Compliance Solutions at TraceLink.TraceLinkHealthcare and pharmaceutical packagers are essential to the success of DSCSA. The interface between the physical product and its digital twin created by compliance is the printed product identifier encoded in a 2D barcode. That barcode and parent case and pallet labels are used repeatedly throughout the supply chain. In addition, the availability of serialized product and compliance information starts with the pharmaceutical manufacturer. Issues or inconsistencies in either of these areas can cause significant disruption in the supply chain leading to product availability delays, additional handling fees, or even potential fines.

