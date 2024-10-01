New packaging solutions for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Breaking Down the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA)

In this three-part series, we break down the DSCSA, key concepts, and why you should serialize today. Part 1: Read a brief overview of the act.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Oct 1, 2024
The DSCSA mandates that manufacturers, wholesalers, and pharmacies use serialization (assigning unique product identifiers) to track and trace prescription drugs at every point in the supply chain.
The DSCSA mandates that manufacturers, wholesalers, and pharmacies use serialization (assigning unique product identifiers) to track and trace prescription drugs at every point in the supply chain.

The Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) sets requirements for enhancing the security of the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain. It aims to prevent counterfeit, stolen, or harmful drugs from entering the market. The DSCSA mandates that manufacturers, wholesalers, and pharmacies use serialization (assigning unique product identifiers) to track and trace prescription drugs at every point in the supply chain.

The DSCSA is currently in a transition period after the FDA delayed the enforcement of its final requirements until November 27, 2024.- next month! This one-year delay was granted because many stakeholders in the pharmaceutical supply chain were not fully prepared to meet the enhanced security requirements initially set for November 2023. The additional time is intended to allow for the finalization of systems and processes needed for compliance, such as the secure and interoperable exchange of data across the supply chain.

Key points include:

  1. Serialization: Each drug package must be serialized with a unique identifier, such as the Global Trade Item Number (GTIN), lot number, and expiration date.
  2. Product Tracing: Transaction information for each drug must be shared and recorded electronically among all supply chain participants, from manufacturer to dispenser.
  3. Verification: Authorized trading partners must be able to verify the legitimacy of products within the supply chain.
  4. Unit-level Traceability: By the final DSCSA deadline, the entire supply chain must be capable of tracking drugs at the package level to ensure safety and authenticity.

The DSCSA's final phase mandates comprehensive requirements for tracking and tracing prescription drugs throughout the U.S. supply chain. These include verifying product identifiers at the package level, maintaining electronic transaction records, and implementing robust systems to manage recalls and suspect product investigations.

There is currently no consensus in the healthcare industry on whether the DSCSA deadline will be extended again beyond November 2024. However, several factors indicate that while an extension is possible, stakeholders are being encouraged to meet the current deadline.

Are you ready for the November deadline? Weigh in on our community poll on the HCP homepage.

