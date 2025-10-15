EPR Compliance Deadlines are Looming for Packaging Producers

With deadlines fast approaching in several states, packaging producers must act now to ensure EPR compliance and avoid penalties.

Brianna Guntz
Oct 15, 2025
Stay up to date with EPR deadlines to avoid potential penalties and noncompliance fees.
Benjamas Deekam via Getty Images

Key Takeaways:

  • Packaging producers must prepare now as compliance deadlines for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs near seven states.

  • To stay ahead of the changing obligations and avoid potential penalties organizations should first determine if it qualifies as a producer.

  • As states finalize implementation timelines, packaging producers can’t afford to wait. Proactive preparation will ensure a smoother path to compliance and reduce regulatory risk. 

 

A hallmark of 2025 has been the shifting Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) landscape. Packaging producers must prepare now as compliance deadlines for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs near seven states—California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington—with more legislation on the horizon.

Explaining EPR 

EPR is an environmental policy that holds producers both financially and operationally responsible for the end-of-life management of packaging. Covered materials are defined by legislation or producer responsibility plans. 

According to legal firm Baker Donelson, most packaging EPR programs require or encourage producers to join a Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO), which manages compliance on their behalf.

Upcoming Deadlines

Noncompliance penalties vary by state but can include fines, sales restrictions, and other enforcement actions. To make sure your company is prepared check out the list of deadlines and actions below. 

State

Date

Action

California

November 15, 2025

CAA’s preliminary reporting deadline

California

January 1, 2026

Producers pay dues on covered materials annually to the PRO

Colorado

January 1, 2026

Producers pay dues on covered materials annually

Maine

September 2025

Begin selecting PRO

Maine

April 2026

Contract with PRO finalized

Maine

May 1, 2026

Producers are expected to be registered with a PRO and report packaging production data for 2025

Maryland

July 1, 2026

Producers are expected to register with the PRO.

Maryland

July 1, 2028

Producers submit a producer responsibility plan to the Maryland Department of Environment

Maryland

July 1, 2029

Annual reporting begins

Minnesota

January 1, 2029

Producers must have an executed agreement with a PRO

Minnesota

2029

Full program enforcement of fees

Oregon

September 15, 2026

Litter and marine needs assessment due

Washington

January 1, 2026

Producers must appoint a PRO

Washington

July 1, 2026

Producers register with a PRO or individually

How to ensure EPR compliance

To stay ahead of the changing obligations and avoid potential penalties organizations should first determine if it qualifies as a producer. Business model, product types, and annual sales thresholds are considered when defining a producer. Early evaluation is critical as some organizations may be exempt—and able to bypass unnecessary obligations.

Second, organizations must register with a PRO in each applicable state. Currently CAA is the designated PRO in every state with active ERP law except Maine and Washington which have not selected a PRO or SO yet. If a registration deadline is missed companies should register with CAA urgently to minimize risk of delays in compliance or penalties.

Finally, organizations should begin collecting and organizing its packaging data. Detailed and accurate data collection on types of packaging materials sold or distributed in each state will help companies meet reporting requirements and avoid a scramble for last-minute compliance when deadlines approach.

As states finalize implementation timelines, packaging producers can’t afford to wait. Proactive preparation will ensure a smoother path to compliance and reduce regulatory risk. 

What It Means For The Healthcare Industry 



Researched List: Blister Machines for Life Sciences
Need a blister machine for life sciences packaging? Our curated list features companies serving pharmaceutical, medical device, nutraceutical, and cosmetic industries. Download to access company names, locations, machine specifications, descriptions, and more.
Download Now
Researched List: Blister Machines for Life Sciences
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Looking for CPG-focused digital transformation solutions? Download our editor-curated list from PACK EXPO featuring top companies offering warehouse management, ERP, digital twin, and MES software with supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities—all tailored specifically for CPG operations.
Download Now
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
