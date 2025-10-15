EPR Compliance Deadlines are Looming for Packaging Producers

Key Takeaways:
Packaging producers must prepare now as compliance deadlines for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs near seven states.
To stay ahead of the changing obligations and avoid potential penalties organizations should first determine if it qualifies as a producer.
As states finalize implementation timelines, packaging producers can’t afford to wait. Proactive preparation will ensure a smoother path to compliance and reduce regulatory risk.
A hallmark of 2025 has been the shifting Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) landscape. Packaging producers must prepare now as compliance deadlines for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs near seven states—California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington—with more legislation on the horizon.
Explaining EPR
EPR is an environmental policy that holds producers both financially and operationally responsible for the end-of-life management of packaging. Covered materials are defined by legislation or producer responsibility plans.
According to legal firm Baker Donelson, most packaging EPR programs require or encourage producers to join a Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO), which manages compliance on their behalf.
Upcoming Deadlines
Noncompliance penalties vary by state but can include fines, sales restrictions, and other enforcement actions. To make sure your company is prepared check out the list of deadlines and actions below.
State
Date
Action
California
November 15, 2025
CAA’s preliminary reporting deadline
California
January 1, 2026
Producers pay dues on covered materials annually to the PRO
Colorado
January 1, 2026
Producers pay dues on covered materials annually
Maine
September 2025
Begin selecting PRO
Maine
April 2026
Contract with PRO finalized
Maine
May 1, 2026
Producers are expected to be registered with a PRO and report packaging production data for 2025
Maryland
July 1, 2026
Producers are expected to register with the PRO.
Maryland
July 1, 2028
Producers submit a producer responsibility plan to the Maryland Department of Environment
Maryland
July 1, 2029
Annual reporting begins
Minnesota
January 1, 2029
Producers must have an executed agreement with a PRO
Minnesota
2029
Full program enforcement of fees
Oregon
September 15, 2026
Litter and marine needs assessment due
Washington
January 1, 2026
Producers must appoint a PRO
Washington
July 1, 2026
Producers register with a PRO or individually
How to ensure EPR compliance
To stay ahead of the changing obligations and avoid potential penalties organizations should first determine if it qualifies as a producer. Business model, product types, and annual sales thresholds are considered when defining a producer. Early evaluation is critical as some organizations may be exempt—and able to bypass unnecessary obligations.
Second, organizations must register with a PRO in each applicable state. Currently CAA is the designated PRO in every state with active ERP law except Maine and Washington which have not selected a PRO or SO yet. If a registration deadline is missed companies should register with CAA urgently to minimize risk of delays in compliance or penalties.
Finally, organizations should begin collecting and organizing its packaging data. Detailed and accurate data collection on types of packaging materials sold or distributed in each state will help companies meet reporting requirements and avoid a scramble for last-minute compliance when deadlines approach.
As states finalize implementation timelines, packaging producers can’t afford to wait. Proactive preparation will ensure a smoother path to compliance and reduce regulatory risk.
What It Means For The Healthcare Industry
While many EPR principles apply universally, the healthcare sector faces specific difficulties that must be addressed:
- Medical device exemptions: Regulations sometimes include exemptions or delayed compliance deadlines for "contact sensitive packaging," such as sterile medical device or pharmaceutical packaging, which prioritize patient safety.
- Sterility and safety: Stringent federal requirements, such as those from the U.S. FDA, dictate the design and materials used to maintain sterility. This can restrict the immediate adoption of recycled content or certain alternative materials.
- Contamination concerns: Many materials used in healthcare, especially in operating rooms, are treated as contaminated after use. This makes recycling difficult in practice, even if the material is technically recyclable.
- Complex waste streams: A single medical product can contain a complex mix of plastics, metals, and electronics, making recycling complicated and expensive.
State
Date
Action
California
November 15, 2025
CAA’s preliminary reporting deadline
California
January 1, 2026
Producers pay dues on covered materials annually to the PRO
Colorado
January 1, 2026
Producers pay dues on covered materials annually
Maine
September 2025
Begin selecting PRO
Maine
April 2026
Contract with PRO finalized
Maine
May 1, 2026
Producers are expected to be registered with a PRO and report packaging production data for 2025
Maryland
July 1, 2026
Producers are expected to register with the PRO.
Maryland
July 1, 2028
Producers submit a producer responsibility plan to the Maryland Department of Environment
Maryland
July 1, 2029
Annual reporting begins
Minnesota
January 1, 2029
Producers must have an executed agreement with a PRO
Minnesota
2029
Full program enforcement of fees
Oregon
September 15, 2026
Litter and marine needs assessment due
Washington
January 1, 2026
Producers must appoint a PRO
Washington
July 1, 2026
Producers register with a PRO or individuallyMedical device exemptions: Regulations sometimes include exemptions or delayed compliance deadlines for "contact sensitive packaging," such as sterile medical device or pharmaceutical packaging, which prioritize patient safety.Sterility and safety: Stringent federal requirements, such as those from the U.S. FDA, dictate the design and materials used to maintain sterility. This can restrict the immediate adoption of recycled content or certain alternative materials.Contamination concerns: Many materials used in healthcare, especially in operating rooms, are treated as contaminated after use. This makes recycling difficult in practice, even if the material is technically recyclable.Complex waste streams: A single medical product can contain a complex mix of plastics, metals, and electronics, making recycling complicated and expensive.