EPR Compliance Deadlines are Looming for Packaging Producers

A hallmark of 2025 has been the shifting Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) landscape. Packaging producers must prepare now as compliance deadlines for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs near seven states—California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington—with more legislation on the horizon.

Explaining EPR

EPR is an environmental policy that holds producers both financially and operationally responsible for the end-of-life management of packaging. Covered materials are defined by legislation or producer responsibility plans.

According to legal firm Baker Donelson, most packaging EPR programs require or encourage producers to join a Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO), which manages compliance on their behalf.

Upcoming Deadlines

Noncompliance penalties vary by state but can include fines, sales restrictions, and other enforcement actions. To make sure your company is prepared check out the list of deadlines and actions below.

State Date Action California November 15, 2025 CAA’s preliminary reporting deadline California January 1, 2026 Producers pay dues on covered materials annually to the PRO Colorado January 1, 2026 Producers pay dues on covered materials annually Maine September 2025 Begin selecting PRO Maine April 2026 Contract with PRO finalized Maine May 1, 2026 Producers are expected to be registered with a PRO and report packaging production data for 2025 Maryland July 1, 2026 Producers are expected to register with the PRO. Maryland July 1, 2028 Producers submit a producer responsibility plan to the Maryland Department of Environment Maryland July 1, 2029 Annual reporting begins Minnesota January 1, 2029 Producers must have an executed agreement with a PRO Minnesota 2029 Full program enforcement of fees Oregon September 15, 2026 Litter and marine needs assessment due Washington January 1, 2026 Producers must appoint a PRO Washington July 1, 2026 Producers register with a PRO or individually

How to ensure EPR compliance

To stay ahead of the changing obligations and avoid potential penalties organizations should first determine if it qualifies as a producer. Business model, product types, and annual sales thresholds are considered when defining a producer. Early evaluation is critical as some organizations may be exempt—and able to bypass unnecessary obligations.

Second, organizations must register with a PRO in each applicable state. Currently CAA is the designated PRO in every state with active ERP law except Maine and Washington which have not selected a PRO or SO yet. If a registration deadline is missed companies should register with CAA urgently to minimize risk of delays in compliance or penalties.

Finally, organizations should begin collecting and organizing its packaging data. Detailed and accurate data collection on types of packaging materials sold or distributed in each state will help companies meet reporting requirements and avoid a scramble for last-minute compliance when deadlines approach.

As states finalize implementation timelines, packaging producers can’t afford to wait. Proactive preparation will ensure a smoother path to compliance and reduce regulatory risk.

