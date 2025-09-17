Discover your next big idea for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
FDA Launches PreCheck to Accelerate Domestic Drug Facility Approvals

The two-phase program is designed to expedite the approval of new pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the U.S. by providing enhanced regulatory guidance and communication to manufacturers.

Brianna Guntz
Sep 17, 2025
Currently more than half of US drugs are manufactured overseas and only 11% of APIs are produced in the U.S.
Key takeaways:

  • The FDA introduces PreCheck, a two-phase initiative to expedite the development and approval of new U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.
  • The program aims to provide manufacturers with earlier regulatory input and streamlined communication.
  • The advantages of faster facility readiness is that it increases the likelihood of a more rapid conversion of capital in U.S. investments into operating capacity.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has introduced FDA PreCheck, a two-phase initiative to expedite the development and approval of new U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. Designed to bolster the domestic drug supply chain, the program aims to provide manufacturers with earlier regulatory input and streamlined communication.

Currently more than half of US drugs are manufactured overseas and only 11% of APIs are produced in the U.S., according to the FDA’s statement.

The program responds to Executive Order 14293, which streamlines regulatory requirements and encourages domestic drug manufacturing through enhanced regulatory support.

