Tiny Cylinders Control Drug Release Schedule

UCLA researchers have developed a new approach for drug delivery using tiny cylinders that can release drugs in a controlled manner over time. According to a recent Medgadget article, the "nanocylinders" are made of a biocompatible polymer and are less than one micrometer in diameter, making them smaller than many human cells. They can be loaded with drugs and then injected into the body, where they slowly release the drug over a period of days to weeks. The team believes this approach could be used to deliver drugs to specific sites in the body or provide a steady dose of medication over an extended period of time.

The nanocylinders have a lot of advantages over other drug delivery methods, such as being able to bypass the body's immune system and avoid the liver, which can break down and remove drugs from the body. The nanocylinders could be used to deliver a wide range of drugs, including those that are difficult to deliver with other methods. They plan to continue studying the use of nanocylinders for drug delivery and hope that their work will lead to new treatments for a variety of diseases. A video with more information can be seen here.