According to a recent FiercePharma article, Pfizer is recalling 4.2 million units of its migraine therapy Nurtec ODT because its blister packaging is not child-resistant. The recall is being carried out in conjunction with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). No injuries have been reported, and a remedy has already been identified. Pfizer has instructed pharmacists to place the implicated blister cards in a child-resistant vial before administering it to patients. The products were sold at pharmacies across the US between December 2021 and March 2023, and were manufactured by Biohaven and Pfizer.
Packaging Issue Leads to Massive Pfizer Recall
As an interim measure, the company wants pharmacists to put the blister packs in child-resistant vials before giving them to patients.
Mar 24, 2023
Pfizer
