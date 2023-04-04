New Tool: ProSource
Bacterial Nanosyringe Shows Potential for Gene Therapy Delivery

A new injection aims to advance gene therapy by directly inserting gene-editing enzymes into cells.

Tim Hayes
Apr 4, 2023
Joseph Kreitz
Joseph Kreitz

A recent Scientific American article reported on a recent study in which researchers developed a "nanosyringe" that could potentially deliver gene therapies to human cells. The nanosyringe is a bacterial protein called SdeA, which forms a needle-like structure that can puncture the membranes of cells and deliver molecules such as DNA or RNA. The researchers tested the nanosyringe on human cells in a laboratory setting and found that it was able to deliver genetic material without causing significant damage to the cells. 

The researchers believe that this approach could be a promising method for delivering gene therapies, which are currently limited by the challenge of getting the genetic material into cells. However, the researchers also note that there are still many hurdles to overcome before this technology could be used in humans, including ensuring that the nanosyringe is safe and effective, and finding ways to target specific cells in the body.

