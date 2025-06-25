Are Take-back Programs The Future of Pharma Packaging or a Miss?

Watch Dorothe Nielsen from Novo Nordisk discuss how take-back programs are one piece of a larger puzzle.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Jun 25, 2025
"I think that companies need to take responsibility for the products all the way through the patients..."


Liz Cuneo: To me, that seems like an exciting program, a return program for any of our healthcare, you know, bottles, uh, caps, pens. Do you think the TAKEBACK program is the future of sustainability in healthcare? Or maybe it's just one, one piece of a bigger puzzle? 

Dorothe Nielsen: Um, it's one part of the puzzle, but of course an important, important one. I think that companies need to take responsibility for the products all the way through the patients. Uh, that has not always been been the case. So if you want to do that, then of course, take back is a key element in that. Uh, but there are other things that you, of course, uh, also should do. Uh, you could, um, maybe develop, products that, uh, that are reusable. So, instead of having a pen that only can be used until it's empty, then we also have another solution where it's reusable, where you simply, um, shift the cartridge that is inside the pen, um, and then you can use it multiple times. Um, so there are other options also to make sure that, you, we do not introduce so much waste, you can say in the whole system. 

Reuse/Return
Are Take-back Programs The Future of Pharma Packaging or a Miss?
