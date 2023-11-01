New Tool: ProSource
Suction Cup for the Cheek: A Minimally Invasive Drug Delivery Solution

A clever suction cup on the cheek could revolutionize drug delivery, making injections a thing of the past.

Tim Hayes
Nov 1, 2023
Eth Zurich
ETH Zurich

According to a recent Medgadget article, researchers at ETH Zurich in Switzerland have developed a suction cup-inspired device to deliver large drugs like peptides non-invasively into the bloodstream. The cup attaches to the inside of the cheek using a vacuum, stretching the tissue and making it more permeable to drugs. It also exposes the mucosal lining to a permeability enhancer, helping peptides cross the lining more effectively. 

Tests have shown successful drug delivery via this method, with volunteers preferring it to injections. This innovation aims to provide a less invasive alternative for drug delivery, particularly for drugs unsuitable for oral, inhalational, or transdermal administration, such as peptides.

Pxe 2024 Vrt Rgb Web
Home
PMMI’s New Dairy Report Emphasizes Innovation and Collaboration
New products, innovative formats, and increased avenues for consumer connections are helping dairy producers reach further into dairy markets and excite new demographics of dairy consumers.
Real time monitoring in pharma logistics
Cold Chain/Temperature Control
9 Takeaways on Real-Time Monitoring in Pharma Logistics
Pmmi Foundation Logo
PMMI News
Rutgers University Awarded 2023 Mark C. Garvey Scholarship
Companies of varying size are finding incentives to outsource logistics based on their unique challenges.
Business Intelligence
CPGs Outsource Logistics for Flexibility and Scalability
Getty Pharma Dscsa
Traceability/Serialization
Op-ed: Collaboration Is Critical for DSCSA Stabilization
Products
Vial Blinding Labels For Clinical Trials
Vial Blinding Labels for Clinical Trials
Schreiner MediPharm’s vial blinding labels neutralize trial samples, masking color discrepancies between liquid active drugs and placebos while allowing for easy fill level determination.
Antimicrobial Compounds
Reusable Shipping Container
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Downloads
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
