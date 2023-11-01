Suction Cup for the Cheek: A Minimally Invasive Drug Delivery Solution

According to a recent Medgadget article, researchers at ETH Zurich in Switzerland have developed a suction cup-inspired device to deliver large drugs like peptides non-invasively into the bloodstream. The cup attaches to the inside of the cheek using a vacuum, stretching the tissue and making it more permeable to drugs. It also exposes the mucosal lining to a permeability enhancer, helping peptides cross the lining more effectively.

Tests have shown successful drug delivery via this method, with volunteers preferring it to injections. This innovation aims to provide a less invasive alternative for drug delivery, particularly for drugs unsuitable for oral, inhalational, or transdermal administration, such as peptides.