CPO Makes Multi-Million-Pound Investment in New Packaging Equipment

Pharmaceutical outsourcing partner, the Wasdell Group (Wasdell), has announced a multi-million-pound investment in new packaging equipment across its sites in the UK and Ireland.

The company, which specializes in end-to-end supply chain services, made the decision to invest in line with increasing demand for its manufacturing and packaging capabilities from its growing pharma and biotech client portfolio.

The investment includes equipment for the company’s blister and bottle lines, vial labelling, stability chambers, and cold storage capacity.

The new packaging equipment was is being added to help maintain swift turnaround times and flexibility. It will also support U.S. life sciences companies with small-mid batch sizes as they continue to source providers that can navigate the European market.

The equipment will be installed across all Wasdell’s sites in the UK and Ireland, including the recently opened Dundalk facility.