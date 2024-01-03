Top 10 Stories of 2023 Reflect Healthcare Trends

Looking back at 2023, Healthcare Packaging readers’ interest ranged from design to sustainability to upcoming DSCSA regualtions. Here’s a look at the Top 10 most-read stories from the past year:

1. Breakthrough Med Device Sterilization Technology Uses Nitric Oxide

From the[PACK]out: Not to be confused with laughing gas, this “molecule inside a polymer” is poised to offer safe sterilization of medical devices to kill microorganisms without the environmental issues brought by EtO sterilization.

2. Serena Williams-Co-founded Recovery Line Delivers Daily Relief with Packaging

A modern take on packaging signals a mindset shift for pain and athletic recovery products. Hands-free delivery, portability, and gender-inclusive shelf appeal deliver a grand slam.

3. Op-ed: Data Issues Abound as DSCSA Deadline Nears

Trading partners are working diligently to connect data systems in compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). But significant challenges remain ahead of the November finish line.

4. Healthcare Packaging Takeback Programs 101

At Pharmapack Europe, a principal consultant offered a primer on takeback and recycling schemes for pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices, offering core principles, business benefits, and healthcare-specific hurdles.

5. What Does a DSCSA Stabilization Period Mean?

From the HDA Traceability Seminar: FDA announced a DSCSA stabilization period through Nov. 2024 but is urging all trading partners not to take their feet off the gas. Consistent work will be needed from trading partners throughout the next 15 months.

6. CVS Pharmacy Launches Vitamin Dispenser that Opens with a Fingertip

The new CVS Health QuickServe Vitamin Dispensing System offers visual access to daily vitamins and supplements. Cartridges fit in a reusable dispenser that delivers one pill at a time without jamming.

7. Merck Expert Shares 5 Tips for Qualifying Pallet-Sized Thermal Shippers

Find out why Lee Menszak advocates for shipper-to-shipper variability testing from his talk at ISTA’s TempPack event.

8. Human Factors Projects—Quick Wins and Practical Tips

From Pharmapack Europe: Not every package update requires a major redesign. Leveraging lo-fi prototypes can save time before usability studies.

9. Live from GS1 Connect: Fresenius Kabi Infuses Safety with Unit-of-Use 2D Barcodes

The Germany-based company enhances efficiency and patient care through innovative labeling solutions.

10. Women-founded Medication Packaging Startup Pilots Sustainable Prescription Packaging

Ten nationwide, independent pharmacies pilot Parcel Health’s 100% paper-based, FSC-certified, compostable medication packaging. Third-party child-resistance testing is underway.