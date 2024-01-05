New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Spoon-in-lid Packaging Launched for Infant Formula

Partnership between. Chadwicks and Tekplas results in innovation packaging system to improve ease of product use for consumers.

Melissa Griffen
Jan 5, 2024
From submerged scoops to readily available through innovation packaging partnership.
From submerged scoops to readily available through innovation packaging partnership.

According to a recent MSN article, a partnership between UK-based pre-cut lidding manufacturer, Chadwicks, and New Zealand-based  plastic injection molding provider, Tekplas, has resulted in an innovative spoon-in-lid design for infant formula packaging. Two companies have developed and launched this new packaging for the infant formula market in New Zealand, Australia, and East Asia.

   Top 10 of 2023 - #4: Healthcare Takeback Schemes 101

With consumer ease in mind, this design incorporates a plastic spoon securely sealed within the over-lid, with a transparent die-cut lid provided by Chadwicks. The over-lid and scoop are injection-molded by Tekplas. All the components of the packaging, including the aluminum can, over-lid, scoop, and die-cut lid, are reportedly fully recyclable, says the article.

Unlike the traditional packaging for infant formula that simply places spoons inside formula cans, the scoop will not become submerged within the contents of the can with the spoon-in-lid design. Instead, consumers will be able to open the over-lid, peel away the clear pre-cut lid, and find the scoop easily available for use. 

Chadwicks general sales manager for Australia and New Zealand, John Harrison, says in the article that "Packaging must combine functionality and user-friendliness to meet customer expectations, and the key to achieving this is through collaboration and innovation. This application of a die-cut lid is a novel approach for both Chadwicks and Tekplas."

   2024 Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging Course
Related Stories
1 W Ill Perform Serena
Package Design
Top 10 of 2023 - #2: Serena Williams-Co-founded Recovery Line Delivers Daily Relief with Packaging
Parcel Health has set its eye on minimizing pharmaceutical packaging waste, starting with its first product, a pill bottle replacement called the Phill Box™.
Package Design
Top 10 of 2023 - #10: Women-founded Startup Pilots Sustainable Rx Packaging
Summer Sets 02 Hr
Package Design
Cocofloss Strives for Sustainable Smiles
Neopac Child Resistant Tube
Package Design
Neopac Tube, Sustainability Innovations Presented at CPhI Barcelona
Top Stories
From submerged scoops to readily available through innovation packaging partnership.
Package Design
Spoon-in-lid Packaging Launched for Infant Formula
Partnership between. Chadwicks and Tekplas results in innovation packaging system to improve ease of product use for consumers.
Zipline Drone Medicine Delivery
Business Intelligence
Top 10 Packaging and Labeling Quick Hits of 2023
Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Med Device
Medical Device/Packaging
Top 10 of 2023 - #1: Breakthrough Med Device Sterilization Tech Uses Nitric Oxide
1 W Ill Perform Serena
Package Design
Top 10 of 2023 - #2: Serena Williams-Co-founded Recovery Line Delivers Daily Relief with Packaging
Pharmacy Getty Images 509757912
Quick Hits
Contamination Issue Leads to Pain Reliever Spray Recall
Discover the right packaging solutions for life sciences in Philadelphia
Explore innovative packaging and supply chain solutions for the life sciences at the largest PACK EXPO East in history, March 18–20. Get ideas from 400+ top exhibitors and connect with colleagues and industry experts—all in one convenient location!
Read More
Discover the right packaging solutions for life sciences in Philadelphia
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Klockner Image
Nutraceutical Blister Film is 30% Prevented Ocean Plastic
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Klöckner Pentaplast showcased the kpEnhance RM1, a clear nutraceutical blister film produced using a minimum of 30% post-consumer recycled material.
Sampling Valve
Syringe Filling & Assembly Machine
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
View more »