According to a recent MSN article, a partnership between UK-based pre-cut lidding manufacturer, Chadwicks, and New Zealand-based plastic injection molding provider, Tekplas, has resulted in an innovative spoon-in-lid design for infant formula packaging. Two companies have developed and launched this new packaging for the infant formula market in New Zealand, Australia, and East Asia.

With consumer ease in mind, this design incorporates a plastic spoon securely sealed within the over-lid, with a transparent die-cut lid provided by Chadwicks. The over-lid and scoop are injection-molded by Tekplas. All the components of the packaging, including the aluminum can, over-lid, scoop, and die-cut lid, are reportedly fully recyclable, says the article.

Unlike the traditional packaging for infant formula that simply places spoons inside formula cans, the scoop will not become submerged within the contents of the can with the spoon-in-lid design. Instead, consumers will be able to open the over-lid, peel away the clear pre-cut lid, and find the scoop easily available for use.

Chadwicks general sales manager for Australia and New Zealand, John Harrison, says in the article that "Packaging must combine functionality and user-friendliness to meet customer expectations, and the key to achieving this is through collaboration and innovation. This application of a die-cut lid is a novel approach for both Chadwicks and Tekplas."