Top 10 of 2023 - #4: Healthcare Takeback Schemes 101

At Pharmapack Europe 2023, Ellen Struthers, principal consultant at Anthesis Group, discussed the ways in which takeback case studies are emerging for life sciences product waste. She noted that while a number of packaging material re-use or takeback schemes have been implemented for consumer packaged goods, the landscape is changing for healthcare, too.

Struthers talked about why a company might want to implement a takeback scheme, challenges her clients in healthcare face, and common principles for success. “But underpinning this all is an absolute requirement that whatever you do, you've got to make sure that it is legally compliant, and it's ethically operated,” she said. The scheme must also have a net environmental benefit, so thorough analysis of collection, logistics, and more must be performed.

