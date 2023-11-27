2024 Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging Course

If you’re new to packaging or medical device packaging, or you need to fill in gaps in your knowledge about medical device packaging, the Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging course can get you up to speed on the essential knowledge around this complex segment of the packaging industry. The course is offered by the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) and was developed through IoPP’s Medical Device Packaging Technical Committee (MDPTC). The course will be held during MD&M West Feb. 5 - 7, 2024.

Seating is limited, so register soon to secure your spot! Register by Jan. 5 at IoPP's registration site here.





In-person course details

This course consists of three half-day sessions, 13.5 hours total. The curriculum includes classroom instruction and discussions/demonstrations of various machinery used to create medical device packaging at participating exhibitors’ booths on the show floor.

Learn about materials used for sterile barrier packaging; designing sterile barrier systems; manufacturing packaging for sterile medical devices; qualifying equipment and validating processes—crash course; sterilization of medical devices for packaging engineers; regulations, standards and quality systems for medical device packaging; risk analysis and design assurance; and CAPA, troubleshooting and remediation strategies. The course must be taken in its entirety; single-day registrations are not available.

IoPP/MDPTC’s Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging course is for anyone who needs to know more about packaging materials and their properties, and other basics of packaging, as they pertain to medical devices. Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging delivers information reviewed by medical device packaging subject matter experts in the most effective ways possible:

The class is informal to encourage discussion and plenty of interaction with instructors.

The class allows you to view and discuss actual samples of packages.

Instructors provide multimedia presentations and videos to illustrate the latest packaging materials, containers, components, techniques and advancements.

Demonstrations/discussions with machinery exhibitors at PACK EXPO allow active participation and Q&A.

A complete set of slides, provided in PDF form, serve as a handy reference tool to bring back to your desk.

Who should attend?

Anyone who is new to medical device packaging and needs a broad introduction.

A manager who needs a wider view of medical device packaging.

A sales rep who wants to expand your background and learn the language of medical device packaging.

An engineer or technician with part-time responsibility in packaging.

A packaging professional changing your focus who needs to come “up to speed” in a new area of packaging.

A purchasing professional who needs more technical depth.

A student or professional preparing for IoPP certification.

This course is for technical, non-technical and management personnel. Material is discussed in-depth with easy-to-understand explanations.

Instructors who are professionals

Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging is taught by a team of packaging professionals vetted and selected by IoPP’s MDPTC.

CPE credit

Completing the Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging course earns you 11 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit points. These can be applied toward the requirements for IoPP’s Certified Packaging Professional (CPP) program.