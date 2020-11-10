Tote Tilter Provides Safe Way Maximize Product Yield

At PACK EXPO Connects, Central States Industrial introduced the TrueClean ToteTilter, a product that provides a safe way to thoroughly evacuate product from totes with less waste.

“We frequently hear from customers that they’re unable to find a simple way to reclaim the valuable media in the bottom of their totes,” said Director of Business Development Matthew McColgin. “The ToteTilter from TrueClean combines efficiency with operator safety to solve this problem.”

Industry applications include food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and home and personal care industries, while product applications include flavorings, pre-mix sweeteners, fats and oils, chemicals, paints, and coatings.

The ToteTilter is designed for forklift loading and unloading and is made of 304 stainless steel.

