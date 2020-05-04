Quick Hits: Roche Increases COVID-19 Antibody Test Output

Wondering if you’d had COVID-19? Join the club. Luckily, the test that determines if you’ve been infected is about to become a lot more accessible. A recent Reuters article noted that the FDA just granted emergency approval for Roche’s antibody test. The Swiss drugmaker hopes to more than double production to make over 100 million tests a month by the end of 2020.

The antibody test has a specificity rate that exceeds 99.8% and a sensitivity of 100%, which means it generates very few positive results, and no false negatives. Roche also makes a molecular test that identifies active COVID-19 infections.