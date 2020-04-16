Quick Hits: New Device Lets 4 People Use 1 Ventilator

You’re likely aware of the medical supply shortages happening...well, everywhere. As coronavirus seems to directly affect the respiratory system, ventilators have been in high demand. A recent KITV article noted a new medical device that quadruples the efficiency of respirators, allowing one unit to service four people simultaneously. Currently, the ventilator splitter can only be found at Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women and Children in Honolulu. The materials to build one cost around $700, and can all be found in Hawaii.

There are currently just 535 ventilators in Hawaii, and roughly 12% of them are in use. As the spread of coronavirus continues, the new devices could mean the difference between life and death. The splitter has yet to be tested on humans, but the team behind it is hopeful it works.