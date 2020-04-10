Quick Hits: Elton John Launches Coronavirus Fund for People with HIV

A recent Rolling Stone article discussed Sir Elton John’s effort to protect HIV patients from coronavirus. Through the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the legendary musician has launched a COVID-19 Emergency Fund to help those with HIV maintain their care during the pandemic.

The announcement came from Elton John himself via a tweet that read, “Today, I’m proud to announce that my Foundation is launching a $1 million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalized communities around the world.”