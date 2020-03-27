Quick Hits: India Weans Itself off Chinese APIs

Since the start of the pandemic, fear of drug shortages have been top of mind for companies that source active pharmaceutical ingredients from China. A recent FiercePharma article noted that India, the world’s largest maker of generic drugs, is investing in alternatives to Chinese APIs. The Indian government is establishing a $1.3B fund to produce more APIs domestically. The fund will cover infrastructure and financial incentives for up to 20% of incremental sales value over a period of eight years.