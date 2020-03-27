Quick Hits: India Weans Itself off Chinese APIs

India is investing $1.3B to decrease its dependence on Chinese APIs amid supply concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tim Hayes
Mar 27th, 2020
Pixabay

Since the start of the pandemic, fear of drug shortages have been top of mind for companies that source active pharmaceutical ingredients from China. A recent FiercePharma article noted that India, the world’s largest maker of generic drugs, is investing in alternatives to Chinese APIs. The Indian government is establishing a $1.3B fund to produce more APIs domestically. The fund will cover infrastructure and financial incentives for up to 20% of incremental sales value over a period of eight years.

